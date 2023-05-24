Three men from Corrientes are representing the country at the Cestopal World Cup in India

Juliana Mino, Ricardo Marturet and Bruno Fernandez from Corriendas; The end is reached First Cestopal World Cup representing Argentina. The tournament began on Sunday in Bangalore, India; And the final will be held this Thursday.

The athletic Mino is a member of the women’s team of Argentina’s Cestopal team and will play India in the final at 10:00 local time (1:30 Argentina time).

Marturet and Fernandez, who are in the national team, will play at 11:00 local time (2:30 Argentina time).

Corrientes’ representatives have the opportunity to capture the first star in the history of the game on behalf of Argentina.

In the last few hours, Argentina’s Cestopal men’s team won the semi-final against Bangladesh, 66-40.

The women’s team won the semi-final against Sri Lanka by 60 to 28.

Men’s team led by Melina Veliz from Tucuman; It is composed of representatives from Corrientes, the Federal Capital, Tucuman, Santiago del Estero and San Luis; By physical trainer Fernando Johnfagn.

Women’s team led by Manu Ledo; It has members from Capital Federal, La Pampa and Corrientes.