February 20, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Three galaxies tear each other apart in this stunning new Hubble Telescope image

Iris Pearce February 19, 2022 2 min read

Three distant galaxies collide through the universe, in a stunning new image captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

This cosmic collapse is known as a trigalactic merger, when three galaxies slowly come close to each other and rip each other apart with competing gravitational forces. Mergers like this are common throughout the universe, and all large galaxies – including our own, galaxies Milky Way They owe their scale to violent mergers like these.

