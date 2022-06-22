Thor: Love and Thunder: How Natalie Portman grew nine inches taller

for “Thor: Love and Thunder” Natalie Portman Not just Jane Foster – a brilliant astrophysicist and ex-girlfriend of the Asgardian warrior Thor (Chris Hemsworth) – but as Mighty Thor, Jane’s superhero character when she acquires the mysterious hammer Mjolnir.

Becoming a Marvel Studios hero meant Portman worked with a trainer for 10 months before and during filming to build her muscle mass in a way she hadn’t been asked before.

“I’m definitely bigger than I’ve ever been,” Portman explained. diversecover story. “You realize, ‘Oh, this must be very different, to walk in the world like this. “

Portman literally means that. Besides getting her arms and shoulders as wide as humanly possible, Portman’s Mighty Thor’s height is also 6 feet – nearly 10 inches greater than Portman’s actual height.

“As a 5-foot-3 woman, I don’t know I’ll ever meet a 6-footer again,” Portman said with a laugh. “I really enjoyed people seeing me as big. “

Until now, no one had figured out how the actor could safely lengthen her body, so director Taika Waititi and his crew needed to figure out how to get Portman to the right height for the scenes in which she was walking with her co-stars. Their solution proved as low-tech as a Marvel movie could get.

“We’d rehearse the scene, they would see the track, and then they’d build a path that’s like one foot off the ground or something, and I would walk on that,” Portman explained.

When diverse Asked Portman’s actress Tessa Thompson — who is reprise her role in Valkyrie from 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok” — about Portman’s Mighty Thor inclusion, the actor immediately laughed.

“They used to call it the deck,” Thompson recalls, “but depending on the dialect, it sometimes sounded like something else.” “Because we are all children.”

“It was actually one of our running jokes,” Portman said before jumping out of her chair with a smile. She began by explaining how Hemsworth would twist his body to cross over the deck during the shooting without breaking his stride. She said before trying to take a wide step while keeping her head level. She laughed, “They all have to navigate my deck!”

The experience of becoming a Marvel superhero also gave Portman a new perspective on what Hemsworth had to do for over a decade to maintain his Asgardian physique.

“It’s an intense and totally disciplined lifestyle to get this look,” she said. “Chris works really hard. Just constantly, every time he gets a break, he has to do some kind of training. … It’s also eating, saunas, ice baths, sleeping, all these things to make everything look right. It’s a full time job!” “