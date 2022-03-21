Thoma Bravo buys Anaplan for $10.7 billion

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has entered into a deal to acquire Anaplan Inc. For 10.7 billion dollars, which is the latest in recent times A series of large leveraged acquisitions.

The company said that under the terms of the deal, which the Wall Street Journal reported earlier, Annaplan shareholders will receive $66 per share in cash. Frank Calderoni, Annaplan’s CEO, plans to continue leading the company.

Anaplan, based in San Francisco, makes software that helps companies plan by modeling various forecast outcomes. The company has more than 1,900 customers around the world, including Coca-Cola, Shell PLC and

VMware company ,

which uses its cloud offerings to manage sales operations, supply chains, inventories and financial planning.

Mr. Calderoni told the newspaper that the uncertainty created by the pandemic had added to the already strong demand for planning programmes.

Shares of Anaplan, founded in 2006 and Released to the public in 2018closed at $50.59 on Friday.

The buying firms, filled with huge piles of cash, were on their way to closing deals. Software, with its steady cash flow, has been a particularly hot area.

Anaplan will be the latest big software company in a private deal. In January, Vista Equity Partners and the private equity arm of Elliott Management Corp. on purchase

Citrix Systems company

about About 13 billion dollars. In November, Advent International Corp. and Permira $12 billion deal McAfee Corp. Other large LBOs that have been worked on include one for a TV rating company

Nielsen Holdings

PLC it It could be worth about $15 billion Including debt, the magazine reported.

Last week, activist investor Sakim, head of Capital Management LP, disclosed a roughly 5% stake in Annaplan. Sakim Head is part of a group of activists who together hold a larger stake, according to one of the files.

With offices in San Francisco, Chicago, and Miami, Thoma Bravo specializes in buying business software companies and helping spur their growth. The company, which manages more than $103 billion, has done even bigger deals lately. Last year, Proofpoint Inc. in a bargain Worth more than $10 billion.

Thoma Bravo plans to use Anaplan as a platform for further acquisitions.

“There is going to be one big winner in planning, and we think it could be us,” said Holden Sebaht, managing partner at Thoma Bravo. “I can’t think of a similar opportunity to create a really huge class.”

