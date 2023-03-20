This week’s Japanese game releases: Resident Evil 4 remake, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, more

the Resident Evil 4 Remake for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PC and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases.
Other new releases include R-Type Final 3 is advanced for PlayStation 5 and SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble for Switch and PC.
physical and digital
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key (PS5And PS4And converts) – Launch worldwide.
- Gal Guardians: Cleansing Demons (PS5And converts) – Already available digitally worldwide.
- NBA 2K23 (2k group) (PS5And PS4And converts)
- Resident Evil 4 (PS5And PS4) – Launch worldwide.
- R-Type Final 3 is advanced (PS5)
- SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble (converts)
My number only
- Absolute: The End of the Gods (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- Bonze Adventure game archives (PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide.
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key (Computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- Chika Suiro kara no dashutsu (transfer)
- Decif, Inc. (PS5, Xbox series, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launch worldwide.
- doku ni ero? Hijouguchi no Pict-san: Asobete Manaberu Himatsubushi Esagashi Illustration Quiz Notore Game (transfer)
- fake heart Early access (PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- ghostpia season one (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- The last maze (PS5 and PS VR2) – Launches worldwide.
- Monorail stories (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- Numolition (transfer)
- Rakuen Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Launches worldwide.
- Resident Evil 4 (Xbox series, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- stampede! (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble (Computer [Steam])
- Shounen Tanteidan to Oka no Ue no Kimyou na Karakuri Yashiki (transfer)
- Memories song (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- Storyteller (Switch, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
- Sushi Bar Express (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- chia (PS5, PS4, PC [Epic Games Store]) – Launch worldwide.
- Inaudible: Voices from Crime ed (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Switch) – Launching worldwide.
- Uzzuzzu my pet (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
- Yandere Ura Kano Jirai-chan: Ryousangata Yamikei Joshi Renai Gal Game
