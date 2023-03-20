This week’s Japanese game releases: Resident Evil 4 remake, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, more

the Resident Evil 4 Remake for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PC and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases.

Other new releases include R-Type Final 3 is advanced for PlayStation 5 and SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble for Switch and PC.

Other new releases include R-Type Final 3 is advanced for PlayStation 5 and SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble for Switch and PC.

physical and digital

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key (PS5And PS4And converts) – Launch worldwide. Premium Box (PS5And PS4And converts) private group fund (PS5And PS4And converts) North American version (PS5And PS4And converts) European version (PS5And PS4And converts) Asian version (PS5And PS4And converts)

Gal Guardians: Cleansing Demons (PS5And converts) – Already available digitally worldwide.

NBA 2K23 (2k group) (PS5And PS4And converts)

Resident Evil 4 (PS5And PS4) – Launch worldwide.

R-Type Final 3 is advanced (PS5)

SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble (converts)

My number only

Absolute: The End of the Gods (Switch) – Worldwide launch.

Bonze Adventure game archives (PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key (Computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.

Chika Suiro kara no dashutsu (transfer)

Decif, Inc. (PS5, Xbox series, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launch worldwide.

doku ni ero? Hijouguchi no Pict-san: Asobete Manaberu Himatsubushi Esagashi Illustration Quiz Notore Game (transfer)

fake heart Early access (PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.

ghostpia season one (Switch) – Worldwide launch.

The last maze (PS5 and PS VR2) – Launches worldwide.

Monorail stories (Switch) – Worldwide launch.

Numolition (transfer)

Rakuen Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Launches worldwide.

Resident Evil 4 (Xbox series, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.

stampede! (Switch) – Worldwide launch.

SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble (Computer [Steam])

Shounen Tanteidan to Oka no Ue no Kimyou na Karakuri Yashiki (transfer)

Memories song (Switch) – Worldwide launch.

Storyteller (Switch, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.

Sushi Bar Express (Switch) – Worldwide launch.

chia (PS5, PS4, PC [Epic Games Store]) – Launch worldwide.

Inaudible: Voices from Crime ed (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Switch) – Launching worldwide.

Uzzuzzu my pet (Switch) – Worldwide launch.

Yandere Ura Kano Jirai-chan: Ryousangata Yamikei Joshi Renai Gal Game

