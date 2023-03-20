March 20, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

This week’s Japanese game releases: Resident Evil 4 remake, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key, more

Jack Kimmons March 20, 2023 2 min read

the Resident Evil 4 Remake for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, PC and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key For PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC are the highlights of this week’s Japanese video game releases.

Other new releases include R-Type Final 3 is advanced for PlayStation 5 and SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble for Switch and PC.

Other new releases include R-Type Final 3 is advanced for PlayStation 5 and SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble for Switch and PC.

Get the full list of this week's Japanese game releases below.

physical and digital

My number only

  • Absolute: The End of the Gods (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • Bonze Adventure game archives (PS4, Switch) – Launching worldwide.
  • Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key (Computer [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • Chika Suiro kara no dashutsu (transfer)
  • Decif, Inc. (PS5, Xbox series, PC [Steam, Epic Games Store]) – Launch worldwide.
  • doku ni ero? Hijouguchi no Pict-san: Asobete Manaberu Himatsubushi Esagashi Illustration Quiz Notore Game (transfer)
  • fake heart Early access (PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • ghostpia season one (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • The last maze (PS5 and PS VR2) – Launches worldwide.
  • Monorail stories (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • Numolition (transfer)
  • Rakuen Deluxe Edition (Switch) – Launches worldwide.
  • Resident Evil 4 (Xbox series, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • stampede! (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • SD Shin Kamen Rider Rumble (Computer [Steam])
  • Shounen Tanteidan to Oka no Ue no Kimyou na Karakuri Yashiki (transfer)
  • Memories song (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • Storyteller (Switch, PC [Steam]) – Launch worldwide.
  • Sushi Bar Express (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • chia (PS5, PS4, PC [Epic Games Store]) – Launch worldwide.
  • Inaudible: Voices from Crime ed (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One and Switch) – Launching worldwide.
  • Uzzuzzu my pet (Switch) – Worldwide launch.
  • Yandere Ura Kano Jirai-chan: Ryousangata Yamikei Joshi Renai Gal Game

The aforementioned PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Switch titles can be purchased with Japanese PlayStation Network accounts and Nintendo accounts using prepaid cards:

