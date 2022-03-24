This week at Bungie – 3/24/2022> News

Clarify account security policies

Last year, we updated Destiny 2 Security Policy and how we will take action against account recovery and account enhancement services. Now, we’re going deeper into that. But first, a small summary of what these services are and why they conflict with our guidelines. As mentioned in our article about account restrictions, ban policies, and terms of service, it is found here And the here Players agree not to allow access to their Destiny 2 accounts to anyone outside their ownership umbrella. Account boosting also falls under this scope of restriction, as players will give up their accounts to boost their light levels and earn some higher level equipment, which places an unfair investment in one’s character when paired with those who play the game organically. Using these types of services can distort competitive activities like Trials of Osiris, or even reduce the value of rewards from activities like raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls. To protect the integrity of these experiences, we issue appropriate reprimands to a number of accounts in accordance with our policy. Here’s what our security team said about our policies regarding account sharing and other in-game behavior that can compromise account integrity:

Bungie Product Security Team: In August 2021, Bungie modified its policy to make it clear that account refunds, boosts, and players who make use of these services violate our Terms of Service. Since then, we have closely monitored suspected activity and issued the first wave of bans against identified violators. We want to assure the community that we will apply our policy fairly to player behavior even for the most skilled or famous players. Destiny is an evolving experience, and we will continue to update our policies to make the game a more enjoyable and safer experience for all players. We will continue to update the community on further developments of these policies, but for now, you can read our current position properly here.

Player Support Report



Winter is over!

Another week, another report from our always diligent player support team. This is the team that works tirelessly to track down all reported issues from players, no matter how big the issue is. They don’t have head coverings, but they probably should. As we research head size, the team’s latest reports focus on Rhool’s destination materials, timers, and more.

This is their report.

Raid logo update

We hit a snag in our operations to dispatch players who completed the Officer’s Vow raid during the 48-hour tournament mode. We hope to have a decision soon and will notify players as soon as the banners are distributed.

Hotfix 4.0.0.5

9 a.m. PT (1600 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance begins.

9:45 AM (1645 UTC): Destiny 2 is now offline.

10 a.m. (1700 UTC): Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 will begin rolling out across all platforms and regions.

11 a.m. (1800 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance completed.

PS4 HDR Update

Earlier in the season, we asked PlayStation 4 players to turn off HDR to prevent their system from crashing. We believe that this issue has been resolved with hotfix 4.0.0.4. If players continue to have problems, please report Our Help Forum

known problems

While we continue to investigate various known problems Here is a list of the most recent issues reported to us via the help forum.

Osmiomancy Gloves lose a charged grenade after death.

The inspiration timer is not stable when killing multiple enemies simultaneously compared to killing a single enemy.

Gamers on Xbox are crashing at higher rates than usual.

Rahool’s planetary material does not rotate. For a complete list of issues emerging in Destiny 2, players can check out our Known Issues article here . Players who notice other problems should report them Our Help Forum

Removal explanations



Over the past week, we’ve seen an escalation in strikes against Destiny 2 community creators, both big and small, and while some removals in the past have been legitimate violations of our applicable standards, several recent warnings have been issued for content that does not violate these. the conditions. This prompted us to release The following statement is posted on Banji’s official channels saying:

“We are aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and are actively investigating. This includes content on our Bungie channels.” “These actions were not taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please be prepared for future updates.” We have also included a link to our Intellectual Property Guidelines, which can be found here. The latest wave of removals has been bizarre, and upon further investigation we have confirmed that it involved some removal actions from fraudulent accounts created to impersonate our IP Protection Service.

Google has confirmed that accounts that submitted fraudulent legal requests to YouTube have been terminated and will no longer have access to Google products. All fraudulent submissions from these accounts will be reversed (some already, the rest are coming soon). The handling of these removals was an implementation error by Google, and other than canceling the hits and returning the videos, it is also working on process improvements to reduce the possibility of any similar errors in the future. Please be patient as we are working with YouTube to patch DMCA notices. In the meantime, we ask that you refrain from harassing any community member or any CSC employee.

CSC, Bungie’s partner that helps protect IP, hasn’t gone rogue or issued any unauthorized takedowns.

Bungie does not use or authorize YouTube account removals. All actions are reviewed by the CSC and approved by Bungie.



Since these are human processes, human error has occurred on rare occasions, as we quickly worked to correct any issues.



Bungie investigated the suspicious takedown allegations and found that many of the wrongdoing had been committed by a “bad actor” who was not affiliated with Bungie or CSC, but impersonated CSC by forging similar email aliases. This attack occurred after, and possibly in response to, a recent set of original removals of OST uploads. See also The award list for Gran Turismo 7 - GTPlanet has been leaked We wanted to clear up some of the misconceptions generated by this scam: Most of our recent removals have been related to OST Original Music Content (OST) downloads. Although it is not allowed to take an audio clip that we release and upload to your channel, there have been comments from the community about wanting to access music that is not currently available. Our audio team’s main priority is to create and maintain great in-game music, and we won’t be able to release every version of every song. But we agree that we’d like to create avenues for the community to fill in those gaps and archive some music that isn’t currently available.

From now on, we will allow some Destiny music tracks to be uploaded to channels for archiving purposes. For content creators interested in this type of content creation, you should review the guidelines below:

It cannot be an OST song that Bungie has already released or has been publicly released elsewhere.

Content cannot be monetized.

The creator needs to obtain permission from Bungie by contacting this email: [email protected] Ultimately, our creator community is invaluable to us – and no, not just the “big” creators. We understand that many creators have their own content as a primary income source, and we don’t want to harm those who express their passion through art. However, as with any company, there are limits to protecting both the community and the property the Destiny 2 team has poured into their lives over the years. Because this is important to the future of the game and the future of our community, we’ve updated our Community Guidelines, found in the original iteration here, to make our boundaries as a business clearer so that you, the creators, can fearlessly make the content your soul craves. We will share the updated resource with all of you when these changes are finalized.

Movies and thangs



Poisonous: Happy Tubsday Guardians! Every week you make our lives brighter by offering us movies and arts for us to go through. This was another week where we could have picked 4,000 winners altogether, if we could, but honestly, I think the blog could crash if we hyperlinked to too many posts. So, instead, you get those! See also Guerrilla Games Explains Why Horizon Forbidden West works so well on PS4

movie of the week: It’s time to improvise

movie of the week: Axion screws

If a tree falls in the woods and no one hears it, can it win the AOTW?



hippie: What does this week’s AOTW section title mean? Who knows! moving forward. This week’s art picks are a mix of creativity, clever memes (that’s a word, don’t look for it), and an ongoing homage to the raid chief who vowed the officer’s feet for days. Here are the art of the week picks for this week!

art of the week: drown in the depth

art of the week: You dropped this, Queen

Bonus BBBB tour!

art of the week: Now we want basketball in the pot, thanks…

Would you like to have a chance to nominate your awesome artwork or videos to get some good stuff? Don’t forget to tag and share with #MOTW, #AOTW and #Destiny2Art to get noticed. Keep tagging these Bungie channels to feel more comfortable with your submissions.

Before we let you go, there is one more thing. Remember that elegant vow of raid officer jacket current bonus For being one of the first Guardians to beat the challenge? If not, don’t worry, here’s a simple refresher picture below. For those hoping to get their hands on the latest merchandise (and their playing tags), consider this your sweet reminder that the last day to claim this bounty is coming. quickly. Like, fasting at the end of the month. March 31, to be exact. So, if you don’t want to miss out, make sure to redeem this bonus no later than 11:59 PM PT on March 31st, or else – like our guys, this one too will slip through your fingers (cool, hippie, way to get being there ).