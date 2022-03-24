This week at Bungie – 3/24/2022> News

Clarify account security policies
Using these types of services can distort competitive activities like Trials of Osiris, or even reduce the value of rewards from activities like raids and Grandmaster Nightfalls. To protect the integrity of these experiences, we issue appropriate reprimands to a number of accounts in accordance with our policy. Here’s what our security team said about our policies regarding account sharing and other in-game behavior that can compromise account integrity:
Bungie Product Security Team: In August 2021, Bungie modified its policy to make it clear that account refunds, boosts, and players who make use of these services violate our Terms of Service. Since then, we have closely monitored suspected activity and issued the first wave of bans against identified violators. We want to assure the community that we will apply our policy fairly to player behavior even for the most skilled or famous players.
Destiny is an evolving experience, and we will continue to update our policies to make the game a more enjoyable and safer experience for all players. We will continue to update the community on further developments of these policies, but for now, you can read our current position properly here.
Player Support Report
Winter is over!
Another week, another report from our always diligent player support team. This is the team that works tirelessly to track down all reported issues from players, no matter how big the issue is. They don’t have head coverings, but they probably should. As we research head size, the team’s latest reports focus on Rhool’s destination materials, timers, and more.
This is their report.
Raid logo update
We hit a snag in our operations to dispatch players who completed the Officer’s Vow raid during the 48-hour tournament mode. We hope to have a decision soon and will notify players as soon as the banners are distributed.
Hotfix 4.0.0.5
- 9 a.m. PT (1600 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance begins.
- 9:45 AM (1645 UTC): Destiny 2 is now offline.
- 10 a.m. (1700 UTC): Destiny 2 Hotfix 4.0.0.5 will begin rolling out across all platforms and regions.
- 11 a.m. (1800 UTC): Destiny 2 maintenance completed.
PS4 HDR Update
known problems
- Osmiomancy Gloves lose a charged grenade after death.
- The inspiration timer is not stable when killing multiple enemies simultaneously compared to killing a single enemy.
- Gamers on Xbox are crashing at higher rates than usual.
- Rahool’s planetary material does not rotate.
Removal explanations
“We are aware of a series of copyright takedowns on YouTube and are actively investigating. This includes content on our Bungie channels.”
“These actions were not taken at the request of Bungie or our partners. Please be prepared for future updates.”
We have also included a link to our Intellectual Property Guidelines, which can be found here. The latest wave of removals has been bizarre, and upon further investigation we have confirmed that it involved some removal actions from fraudulent accounts created to impersonate our IP Protection Service.
Google has confirmed that accounts that submitted fraudulent legal requests to YouTube have been terminated and will no longer have access to Google products. All fraudulent submissions from these accounts will be reversed (some already, the rest are coming soon). The handling of these removals was an implementation error by Google, and other than canceling the hits and returning the videos, it is also working on process improvements to reduce the possibility of any similar errors in the future. Please be patient as we are working with YouTube to patch DMCA notices. In the meantime, we ask that you refrain from harassing any community member or any CSC employee.
- CSC, Bungie’s partner that helps protect IP, hasn’t gone rogue or issued any unauthorized takedowns.
- Bungie does not use or authorize YouTube account removals. All actions are reviewed by the CSC and approved by Bungie.
- Since these are human processes, human error has occurred on rare occasions, as we quickly worked to correct any issues.
- Bungie investigated the suspicious takedown allegations and found that many of the wrongdoing had been committed by a “bad actor” who was not affiliated with Bungie or CSC, but impersonated CSC by forging similar email aliases. This attack occurred after, and possibly in response to, a recent set of original removals of OST uploads.
Most of our recent removals have been related to OST Original Music Content (OST) downloads. Although it is not allowed to take an audio clip that we release and upload to your channel, there have been comments from the community about wanting to access music that is not currently available. Our audio team’s main priority is to create and maintain great in-game music, and we won’t be able to release every version of every song. But we agree that we’d like to create avenues for the community to fill in those gaps and archive some music that isn’t currently available.
From now on, we will allow some Destiny music tracks to be uploaded to channels for archiving purposes. For content creators interested in this type of content creation, you should review the guidelines below:
- It cannot be an OST song that Bungie has already released or has been publicly released elsewhere.
- Content cannot be monetized.
- The creator needs to obtain permission from Bungie by contacting this email: [email protected]
Ultimately, our creator community is invaluable to us – and no, not just the “big” creators. We understand that many creators have their own content as a primary income source, and we don’t want to harm those who express their passion through art. However, as with any company, there are limits to protecting both the community and the property the Destiny 2 team has poured into their lives over the years. Because this is important to the future of the game and the future of our community, we’ve updated our Community Guidelines, found in the original iteration here, to make our boundaries as a business clearer so that you, the creators, can fearlessly make the content your soul craves. We will share the updated resource with all of you when these changes are finalized.
Movies and thangs
Poisonous: Happy Tubsday Guardians! Every week you make our lives brighter by offering us movies and arts for us to go through. This was another week where we could have picked 4,000 winners altogether, if we could, but honestly, I think the blog could crash if we hyperlinked to too many posts. So, instead, you get those!
movie of the week: It’s time to improvise
movie of the week: Axion screws
If a tree falls in the woods and no one hears it, can it win the AOTW?
hippie: What does this week’s AOTW section title mean? Who knows! moving forward. This week’s art picks are a mix of creativity, clever memes (that’s a word, don’t look for it), and an ongoing homage to the raid chief who vowed the officer’s feet for days. Here are the art of the week picks for this week!
art of the week: drown in the depth
art of the week: You dropped this, Queen
Bonus BBBB tour!
art of the week: Now we want basketball in the pot, thanks…
Would you like to have a chance to nominate your awesome artwork or videos to get some good stuff? Don’t forget to tag and share with #MOTW, #AOTW and #Destiny2Art to get noticed. Keep tagging these Bungie channels to feel more comfortable with your submissions.
We have more on the way but for now, thanks again for being the wonderful community that you are and for sharing your struggles and victories. You are awesome and don’t let anyone make you feel differently. Until next time stay cool, be cute, and kick all your ass…in the game.
“I have to go,”
<3 hippie
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Shortwave Saved My Inbox From a Gmail Drudge
Forspoken developer says 1-second game loads are now a temporary reality on PC
AMD says FSR 2.0 will work on Xbox and these Nvidia graphics cards