June 14, 2022

This is Volkswagen Virtus for India and other markets

June 14, 2022

The Volkswagen Virtus is being screened in India With the aim of capturing local consumers and many regions. The bad reputation of the versions made in Brazil is that some importers prefer to choose the models they carry from elsewhere.

New installment Volkswagen Virtus uses the opportunity to display More sporty and attractive picture compared to the already known modelHighlights a very powerful front, a very sleek rear and many specific details that achieve a high visual impact.

As for the interior, the brand is not too complicated Take the dashboard you already saw Volkswagen Polo Produced in Pamplona In its latest evolution, this category has acquired a newer, more attractive and higher quality image than usual, at least in the GTs shown in the first films.

The starting range includes a motor 1.0 TSI 110 hp Combined with a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic transmission with the same number of contacts. Uses the most interesting option 1.5 TSI EVO 150 hp with DSG box.

Of the most important donations available, this one is the most notable LED headlightsCruise control, sliding sunroof, ventilated seats, rain sensorPhotosensitive Mirror, Digital Instrumentation, Aluminum Pedals, Button Start, Rear Camera and Parking Sensors.

See also  Russia-Ukraine war. Russia-India-China: Putin's new strategic front to challenge the West

