The The number of corona virus infections has been reported in India By Amanda Alonso

Lance Dodem lives in Barcelona, ​​but closely follows the atrocities caused by the corona virus in his native India. “I have had a lump in my throat since it all started. When AIDS came in the nineties, they drove people out of the villages.”

As a result of the dangerous figures, there is a shortage of oxygen, transportation and firewood, and prices are unaffordable for most people, Lancey says. “Daughters talk word of mouth to try to save their mother. People carrying the dead on bicycles or on their shoulders. There are more than 150 bodies in the Ganges.”

From its base, with the help of Spain, “more than 55 million masks and 400,000 foods have been distributed, but still, India is a very large country and it still needs a lot of help.” In addition, the distance cannot be respected because people are constantly going “to eat”.

