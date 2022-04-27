This horizontal mouse concept claims to be ergonomic – we’re not quite sure

A comfortable, powerful PC makes your PC feel as natural as possible. This means avoiding unnecessary strain and pressure, plenty of support, minimal movement and, if you’re at a desk, helping to maintain 90-degree angles in the arms and legs. Vertical rats, for example, make the palm face more skewed, causing the forearm to contract and accommodate a 90-degree angle with the rest of the arm. But what about the horizontal mouse?

on Sunday, and ConceptPix horizontal mouse It was launched on Kickstarter. Like any crowdfunding project, I wouldn’t get my hopes up on this product hitting the market. I may have less hope here than some of the other crowdfunding projects, as ConceptPix hasn’t launched anything else on Kickstarter (at least not under the ConceptPix name). Other red flags include: the ConceptPix brand lacks a lot of online presence, and its profile is private on Kickstarter; The creator of the project is listed to be in Hong Kong, but ConceptPix’s CV claims Miami Beach, Florida; And the crowdfunding goal is absurdly $119.

However, the least likely products were born from crowdfunding. The creators at least shared a video on Kickstarter showing a supposed working prototype. Regardless, the horizontal mouse piques the curiosity of anyone who uses a vertical mouse or is looking for a more comfortable or less painful alternative to traditional mice.

Similar to how a vertical mouse is taller than it is wide or tall, a horizontal mouse is wider than it is tall or tall. According to Kickstarter, the surround device is 3.15 inches wide, 1.57 inches long and 1.18 inches tall and weighs 1.36 ounces.

Compared to other mini wireless mice, the Dell MS7421W It is 2.4 x 4 x 1.4 inches and 2.82 ounces Razer Pro Click Mini 2.5 x 3.9 x 1.3 inches and 3.1 to 3.9 ounces, depending on whether you use one or two AA batteries.

Vertical mice have also become a fashionable design. We recently reviewed a file Logitech elevatorstake the smallest on Logitech Vertical MX the mouse. Lenovo And Langerhans Make vertical mice, class in Evolunet specialty. This, for example, a few.

But examples of so-called horizontal mice are scarce, and most take a different approach than ConceptPix.

It’s hard to imagine a “mouse” taller than a “counter design.” RollerMouse Free 3which measures 19.25 inches horizontally. But just by taking a look at it, you can tell that it works quite differently than a traditional computer mouse or even a horizontal mouse.

3D link Space Wireless Mouse Not wider than tall but equal in width and length (3.1 x 3.1 x 2.1 inches).

However, it functions more like a large grip and as a companion to another mouse.

ConceptPix claims that the horizontal mouse concept reduces the amount of pressure required to use the peripheral device. It also claims that the mouse puts your hand in a better position. One of its supposed advantages is that the mouse puts less pressure on your wrist since the wrist does not support the mouse as much. Furthermore, Kickstarter says the mouse “prevents the fingers from being too deformed.”