This dinosaur’s 50-foot-long neck didn’t have a stretch

Few creatures pushed anatomy to its limits like the sauropods. These massive dinosaurs moved on pole-like limbs that supported an enormous girth, gripped whip-like tails to ward off predators and used long necks to suck up leaves.

While this whole group of dinosaurs is commonly referred to as “long-necked,” Mamenchisaurus, which roamed around what is now China during the late Jurassic period, would have envied other sauropod necks. In a study published Wednesday in Journal of Systematic PaleontologyResearchers estimate that Mamenchisaurus’ neck extended nearly 50 feet. Longer than the average school bus, its neck is the estimated longest of any sauropod. It may be the longest animal neck ever observed.

In 1987, paleontologists discovered the partial skeleton of a sauropod sticking out of the rusty red sandstone of the dinosaur-rich Shishogu Formation in northwest China. The remains were fragmentary, consisting mostly of a lower jaw, pieces of skull and two vertebrae, but they hinted at a massive animal that threatened across the swampy plains 162 million years ago alongside primitive dinosaurs.

The researchers named the dinosaur Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum and related it to several other long-necked sauropods from East Asia. But Mamenchisaurus’ true size has remained a mystery. No other fossilized remains of sauropods have been excavated, leaving scientists with only those pair of vertebrae to examine.