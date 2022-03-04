March 5, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

This creepy AI tech can now turn your ancestors' photos into a mini CV

Jack Kimmons March 4, 2022 4 min read

This time last year, social media was blazing with MyHeritage’s viral “Deep Nostalgia,” whose AI magic animates our old family photos with disturbing realism. Well, if you get freaked out by it, wait until you see the new feature I just called LiveStory.

This time around, the technology of an online genealogy company is not creating a small clip of 10-20 clips based on an old photo of your relative. Instead, LiveStory goes further by creating a longer animated video of your ancestor that tells the story of his entire life, complete with lip-sync audio and a slideshow of old photos.

