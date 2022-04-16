April 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

Complete IndianNews World

Third test of NASA Megarocket thwarted by hydrogen leak

Third test of NASA Megarocket thwarted by hydrogen leak

Iris Pearce April 16, 2022 2 min read

A NASA Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is seen with the Orion spacecraft aboard a mobile launcher at Launch Complex 39B, Monday, April 4, 2022.

NASA’s third attempt at Modified rehearsal The Space Launch System (SLS) was shut down Thursday when a liquid hydrogen leak was detected during tank operations. The space agency plans to conduct another lunar rocket test no later than April 21.

These are the latest setbacks in several setbacks to the missile’s test, including delays due to weather, malfunctioning ventilation fans, and valve problems.

“All of the issues we’re facing are procedural and lessons learned,” said Mike Sarafin, Artemis’ mission manager, during a press conference Friday.

The rehearsal takes place as the 322-foot rocket fills up with fuel while sitting atop the launch pad, and the team performs a mock countdown to prepare for launch day. Rehearsal is necessary to launch Artemis I, an unmanned mission to the moon and back, and the first step to returning humans to the moon by 2026.

This rehearsal was first scheduled for 1 April, but was initially postponed due to technical issues that prevented the crew from being loaded with fuel. Ahead of the next test date on April 11, the team discovered a faulty valve, prompting them to adjust rehearsal and plan to refuel only the SLS’s base stage, not its upper stage.

G/O Media may get commission

Logitech C920 Webcam

14% off

Logitech C920 Webcam

looks good
Capable of recording 1080p HD video at 30 frames per second, it comes with dual microphones to help pick up your voice properly, and it has special software to make it easy to tune.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s third attempt wasn’t the magic, as the team discovered a liquid hydrogen leak from the umbilical tail service mast, which connects the base of the mobile launcher to the base stage. Liquid hydrogen is one of the two propellants used in the rocket, the other being liquid oxygen.

By the time the rehearsal was stopped, about 49% of the tank was filled with liquid oxygen, and only 5% of the other tank was filled with liquid hydrogen. The team successfully cooled the lines used to load propellant into the upper stage, but was unable to flow any propellant into the stage due to a valve problem.

However, the team behind the SLS rocket says they haven’t given up. “I have no doubts that we will finish this testing campaign, that we will look at the hardware and the data will lead us to the next steps,” Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said during the conference call. “We’re going to launch this car… and we’ll be ready to fly.”

See also  The astronauts completed 6 hours and 54 minutes of spacewalking to install space station upgrades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

An Artemis 1 rocket on the moon gets a bridge over the space station in this stunning NASA photo

April 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
2 min read

Space laser “Megamaser” spotted by South Africa telescope

April 15, 2022 Iris Pearce
3 min read

NASA cancels third attempt to refuel Artemis 1 lunar rocket

April 15, 2022 Iris Pearce

You may have missed

2 min read

Third test of NASA Megarocket thwarted by hydrogen leak

April 16, 2022 Iris Pearce
9 min read

Bellator 277 results: live stream updates by playing | maki vs pitbull 2

April 16, 2022 Teri Riley
2 min read

Pixel Watch is rumored in a new leak as Google I/O 2022 approaches اقتراب

April 16, 2022 Jack Kimmons
3 min read

Wife of Putin ally detained in Ukraine asks Zelensky to release him

April 16, 2022 Louie Daves