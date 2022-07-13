They invented a fake cricket league in India to cheat Russian bettors

In India The bat One of the most popular games and it is in that country that a network of cheaters has been created A bogus league This game is meant to cheat Russian bettors.

In the pictures circulating on social media, you can see A group of young people playing the game of cricket And, below the broadcast, you’ll find live results.

That was about it A scam and nothing is true. The soldiers pretended to be unemployed Cricketers for five Euros per match.

Many Indian media are explaining that they are fraudsters They even hired a commentator An imitator of the famous cricket league storyteller Harsha Bhogle.

The fraudsters’ network included a YouTube channel from which they broadcast matches and sanctioned races from three Russian cities: Tver, Voronezh and Moscow.

All four were arrested by the police in Mehsana district of Gujarat, India. They bought a farm Vatnagar, a small Indian town in Gujarat and the A cricket pitch can be simulated. Cheaters used to add ambient sound from other real games to add more verisimilitude to the cheat.