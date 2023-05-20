They have arrested and charged the mother of “Baby India”, a child found in a plastic bag in a forest almost four years ago.

(CNN) — Nearly four years after a newborn baby was found abandoned alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area in north Georgia, authorities have identified and arrested the girl’s mother.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Karima Jiwani on Thursday on charges of attempted murder, child cruelty, aggravated assault and reckless abandon.

The sheriff’s office identified the girl’s father 10 months ago using advanced DNA investigative procedures and family DNA, Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said at a press conference Friday.

In the past week, DNA helped the sheriff’s office identify Jiwani as the mother of a girl nicknamed “Baby India,” Freeman said.

A family in Cumming, Georgia, about 40 miles north of Atlanta, heard what they thought were animal noises coming from a wooded area on June 6, 2019, when the baby was believed to be just hours old.

Body camera footage from responding police officers showed the crying girl wrapped in a yellow plastic bag with the umbilical cord still attached to her body.

According to Freeman, the birth of India may have occurred inside a vehicle.

Further tests revealed that Givani drove with the baby in the car for a “significant amount of time” after the birth, “until he decided to put the baby in a plastic bag and die in the woods,” Freeman said.

CNN could not determine whether Givani has an attorney.

Freeman said evidence gathered during the investigation led authorities to believe Jiwani may have been alone when the girl was abandoned.

Givani, who lived in southeast Forsyth County, cooperated with detectives throughout the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said they could not discuss the motives or details of Jiwani’s statements to investigators pending the investigation.

“There’s little explanation for how this happened, and no reason can justify that decision,” Freeman said. “Jivani made no effort to leave this girl. Wherever she was found,” he added.

Under the Safe Places for Newborns Act in Georgia, mothers cannot be charged if they leave their babies with volunteers or staff at a medical center or fire or police station. According to the Georgia Department of Human Services.

Georgia law applies to infants 30 days or less.

The sheriff’s office’s investigation found that Givani had a history of “hidden and concealed pregnancies and surprise births,” and digital evidence showed she had known about this particular pregnancy for a long time and “went to extreme lengths to conceal it,” Freeman said. “.

“At this time, the father has no evidence of the pregnancy or the abandonment of the child,” the sheriff added.

Freeman would not elaborate on Baby India’s current condition on Friday, but said she is “happy, healthy and in a safe place.”

CNN’s Jacob Lev and Susan Scutty contributed to this report.