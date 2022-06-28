They found two new craters on the moon’s surface and discovered a new mystery

After months of sifting through images of the moon’s surface, scientists have finally discovered the site of the crash of a forgotten rocket stage that hit the far side of the moon in March.

They still do not know for sure which missile the stray debris originated from. They are puzzled as to why the collision drilled two holes, not just one.

“It’s fascinating, because it’s an unexpected result,” said Mark Robinson, a professor of geosciences at Arizona State University who serves as the principal camera investigator aboard NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft, which has been photographing the moon since 2009. It is always more fun than if the prediction of the hole, its depth and diameter was just right.”