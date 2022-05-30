They demand nearly $ 700,000: Indian couple sue their son for failing to pay grandchildren

Retired couple in India He sued his son and daughter-in-law, demanding that they have a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($ 675,000)..

Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad are said to be 61 and 57 years old respectively They reduce their savings to raise and pay for their son’s pilot career and luxury wedding. Now they have to get their money back.

“My son has been married for six years, but they are not planning to have a baby yet”The couple from Uttarakhand, a northern Indian state, said in a petition filed in a Haridwar court last week. “If we had at least one grandson to spend time with, our pain would become unbearable.”

They include the compensation they demand Wedding party at a five star hotel, $ 80,000 worth of luxury car and honeymoon for couples abroadAs the newspaper reported Thursday Times of India.

“The main problem is that at this age we need a grandson, but these people (my son and daughter-in-law) have a thoughtless attitude,” said Sanjeev Prasad, a retired civil servant.

“We married him out of a desire to have grandparents. Six years have passed since the marriage. Continuous. “It gives the impression that we have nothing, despite having everything.”

The parents paid $ 65,000 in 2006 for pilot training in the United States. He returned to India in 2007, but He lost his job and his family had to help him financially for more than two yearsAs reported Times of India.

Shree Sagar, 35, got a pilot job. Subangi Sinha, now 31, is also set to get married in 2016, according to her parents. In the hope of having a “play with grandson” in his spare time.

“We also had to take out a loan to build our house, and now we are in dire financial straits,” the couple said in their petition. “We’ve been suffering so much mentally because we’l living alone.”

The couple’s lawyer Arvind Kumar said the petition would be heard by a northern court on May 17. Announced National That The couple asked for money “for mental anguish”. “Every father’s dream is to be a grandfather. Grandparents had been waiting for years to become grandmothers.He added.

The court granted his request and is scheduled to hold a hearing in Haridwar on Monday, local media reported.

There is one in India Strong joint family structureMany generations – including grandparents, nephews, aunts and uncles – often live in the same house.

However, in recent years, the trend has changed Young couples want to move away from their parents or siblings, and wives – like this one – choose to work instead of having children and staying home.