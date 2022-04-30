These 20 Bay Area restaurants are among the best in the world, according to Forbes

Tuesday, Forbes Travel Guide It released the winners of the 2022 Star Awards that spotlight a slew of the best Gulf region restaurants that are among the “most exclusive” companies around the world.
In its 64th annual list honoring over 250 restaurants worldwide, 20 fine dining restaurants in the Bay Area have been recognized in the prestigious guide to everything from elegant cuisine to the beautiful ambiance of every space. Atelier CraneAnd benoAnd season She was among some of the five-star winners in San Francisco.
