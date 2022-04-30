These 20 Bay Area restaurants are among the best in the world, according to Forbes

Tuesday, Forbes Travel Guide It released the winners of the 2022 Star Awards that spotlight a slew of the best Gulf region restaurants that are among the “most exclusive” companies around the world.

In its 64th annual list honoring over 250 restaurants worldwide, 20 fine dining restaurants in the Bay Area have been recognized in the prestigious guide to everything from elegant cuisine to the beautiful ambiance of every space. Atelier CraneAnd benoAnd season She was among some of the five-star winners in San Francisco.

“Remember that ’80s TV show ‘Fantasy Island’ where a man in white made visitors all their wishes come true? Saison is the culinary equivalent—a fancy, custom-made dining experience for fishermen in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood,” Forbes wrote of Saison. Lin L. on Yelp Beyond San Francisco where other top destinations like Manresa in Los Gatos, navigator at Half Moon Bay as well as several in Napa and Sonoma County, featuring the critically acclaimed Chef Thomas Keeler French Laundry. Forbes also added restaurants that received four stars and others that were in the “recommended” section. Of San Francisco’s Spruce Restaurant, which was recommended, Forbes praised the moody décor and its delicious meals, but added that its cuisine and service can “suffer from unevenness.” The list of Forbes winners comes in the same week as The James Beard Foundation has announced the nominees for its media awards Brandon Ji, the owner of Mister Jiu’s restaurateur, and co-author of Tienlon Ho were chosen for their cookbook, “Mister Jiu’s in Chinatown: Recipes and Stories from the Birth of Chinese American food.” Christina Cho, a San Francisco author, and Bryant Terry, an Oakland-based chef and vegan author, were also nominated for their cookbooks. See the full list of Bay Area restaurants that received the 2022 Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide below. For a full list of national winners see Forbes Travel Guide 2022 list.

Crane Atelier in San Francisco

Benu in San Francisco

Campton Place in San Francisco

farm in napa

The Farmhouse Inn Restaurant in Forestville

French Laundry in Napa

Gary Danko in San Francisco

Lily at MacArthur Place in Sonoma

Lucy’s Restaurant & Bar in Yountville

Madeira in San Jose

Manresa in Los Gatos

Naview in Half Moon Bay

Parallel 37 in San Francisco

Quince in San Francisco

The restaurant at Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford

The restaurant at Meadowood in Saint Helena

Saison in San Francisco

One String Farms Restaurant in Healdsburg

Solbar in Calistoga

Spruce in San Francisco

