Thermacell launches the first smart mosquito repellent system

There are only a few weeks of winter left, so it’s time for many people to start planning So they can make the most of the warmer months. Unfortunately, that means annoying insects like mosquitoes are on their way back. To ward off those pesky pests, Thermacell has released a smart mosquito repellent system called Liv.

Liv connects multiple insect repellent units to a smart hub. You can turn the system on and off using the hub, Amazon Alexa, or the Google Assistant. The Liv+ mobile app also provides insecticide control. You can turn them on or off from anywhere, set timers and set up push notifications. With a feature in beta, you’ll be able to monitor cartridge levels for each device.

Thermacell, which is also battery powered , says the system is not designed to run around the clock. Cartridges must last a season — about eight hours per week for 12 weeks — before asking for a refill. Insect repellent uses 5.5 percent metofluthrin as the active ingredient, and the units heat the cartridges to emit a small amount of mist. Thermacell says the mist is odorless and offers 20-foot radius protection from mosquitoes.

THERMACIL

Liv requires a wired setup, although Thermacell can connect customers who aren’t interested in DIY to professionals who can install it for them. The company says the insect repellents are weatherproof, so you won’t need to disassemble and reassemble the system again every year.

Thermacell has been bugging the system for a while and it . The Liv starts at $699 for a package of three extruders (which the company says will cover up to 945 square feet), plus axle, cables, standard fixtures, and ground stakes. Thermacell claims that the four $799 packages will cover 1,260 square feet and the five $899 packages will cover 1,575 square feet. The system can deliver up to five pesticides—adding one extra will cost you $150. meanwhile, costs $120 for a set of six.

It is not an inexpensive system, especially for those who spend a lot of time on the patio or on the balcony. However, if successful as promised, Lev will keep mosquitoes away without relying on other, more smelly deterrents.