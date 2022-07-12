July 12, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

There's a new reason to buy the Oculus Quest 2 on Prime Day this year

Jack Kimmons July 12, 2022 3 min read

If you’re finally looking to get into virtual reality this year, Amazon Prime Day is the best time ever to finally jump into the metaverse. Surprisingly, it’s not because of much – these are sure to come, so stay alert Best Quest 2 Prime Day Deals (Opens in a new tab).

It’s because Meta has finally announced that they will No longer requires a Facebook account in order to use Oculus Quest 2 (Opens in a new tab) (now known as Meta Quest 2).

