Tokyo Olympics: Meet FAP 16 who took India to the women’s hockey semifinals

Enduring the incessant rain, the Simdeka and Kunti people set up generator boxes and televisions to watch their daughters perform at the mega sports event. The 9-member Indian women’s team showed tremendous courage to jump into the semifinals for the first time in Monday’s Olympics against three-time world champions Australia.

Salima Thitti (19) from Patkesaber village in Simdeka and Niki Pradhan (27) from Hazel village in Kunti are in the historic women’s hockey team in Tokyo on the same day.

In Ditty’s mud hut, his parents Subani and Solachan could not hold back tears when they blew the final whistle, which put India within arm’s reach of the Olympic gold medal. Her parents recall their daughter starting to play hockey with handmade bamboo sticks and balls on rough terrain in the small town of Burgessabar, 30 kilometers from the district headquarters.

Mahima, one of DD’s four sisters, has competed in hockey at the state level. The Simdega region has previously produced athletes such as Sylvanus Dungdung and Michael Kindo, who represented India at the Munich Olympics.

Manoj Konbeki, president of the Simdega Hockey Association, praised Tait and called him “the best hockey player”. There were similar happy scenes in Kunti’s Pradhan village where people shouted “Nikki Nikki” every time he got the ball, India 1 and Australia did not move even an inch till the final score of 0. His father, Soma, told PTI. He was so excited by the team’s victory that he could not wait until India won the gold.

Pradhan’s mother Geethan Devi, who was overwhelmed with emotion, said that God heard her prayers. Pradhan, who is proud to be the first female hockey player from her state to participate in the Rio edition of the Olympics, started the sport at a young age and developed her skills at the Bariadu Women’s Hockey Center in Ranchi. He also coached hockey captain Asunta Lagra.

Welcoming the Indian women’s hockey team, Prime Minister Hemant Soren said: “The country’s women have made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time at the Olympics. Congratulations to our ladies for the fantastic performance.

Surin last month announced cash prizes for Jharkhand players: Rs 2 crore for gold, Rs 1 crore for silver and Rs 75 lakh for bronze.