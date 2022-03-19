There is a tricky wall in the Elden Ring that requires 50 hits • Eurogamer.net

If you’ve been wandering the lands in between, confident that you’ve managed to hit every possible imaginary wall, I have bad news – it turns out that at least one secret opening requires you to hit it at least 50 times.

According to this impatient player on reddit (Thanks, computer games), there appears to be an imaginary wall in Volcano Manor that will only disappear once you hit it 50 times.

This video is the greatest and most horrific iteration of ‘The Invisible Way Forward’. Wrote single player. “Now instead of hitting every wall once, I have to hit every wall 50 times.”

“You know we have to go back through the whole game and check every wall now, right?” added else. OP just calls discovery “Annoying”.

Interestingly, it is Spark discussion in the comments About whether this is a real imaginary wall or, in fact, a “normal” wall that the player managed to destroy by beating his HP. Because it does not lead to any exciting – or secret – place and is close else Fake wall and does not have the same audio signals, some think it’s just a glitch.

Many NPCs in the Elden Ring wear masks or headgear, but now there is a data handler They revealed their true faces.

Zullie the Witch, a famous Souls YouTuber, was able to reveal the Elden Ring NPCs by revealing their specific values ​​in the character creator.

