The Zacatecas boxer represents Mexico in India – El Sol de Zacatecas

zacatecana Guadalupe Altagracia Solis AcostaAs a part of Mexico’s women’s selection of boxesto participate Women’s World Boxing ChampionshipBased in New Delhi, India, where it will protect our country’s colors.

Solís Acosta won the ticket to this important event, once he was elected Mexican Boxing Federation (FMB), carried out at its manufacturing facilities Mexican Olympic CommitteeLocated in Mexico City.

Gerardo Marron Rodríguez, from the state of Jalisco, is the coach in charge of the Mexican women’s boxing team. Best possible resultsIn different sections of each.

As for performance zacatecan boxergoes up to the inner ring 63 kg categoryIt is there that she has achieved positive results at the national and international levels, which has opened doors for her participation in this Women’s Boxing World Championship held at the headquarters of New Delhi, India.

The Mexican team was composed of Eva Cacilia Santoscoy Ramirez from Coahuila; Ingrid Alex Gomez from Galicia, FMB, at 48kg; Fatima Patricia Herrera Alvarez from San Luis Potosí at 50 kg.

Gloria Carolina Fernandez Quinones, from Chihuahua, at 54 kg; Jennifer Yasmin Carrillo Carrillo, of Coahuila, at 57 kg; Esmeralda Falcon Reyes, from FMB, at 60 kg.

Guadalupe Altagracia, from Solís Acosta, Zacatecas state, at 63 kg; Joycelyn Anadina Garcia Lopez, of Coahuila, at 70 kg; Cidalli Vanessa from Baja California completes the list of ten Mexican boxers with the most wins at 75 kilograms.