May 7, 2022

The Xbox streaming stick and the Microsoft TV app are less than 12 months apart – again

May 7, 2022

In November 2020, Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed that you could potentially stream Xbox games to your TV.In the next twelve months. And in June 2021, the company confirmed that it would soon present the offer Both are smart TV app And Xbox broadcast stick to achieve that.

But it’s been 11 months since “soon” and 17 months since Spencer suggested it would take 12 months. and now, Both VentureBeatJeff Group And the edgeTom Warren They inform that the wait is not over.

Now Grubb says we can expect an Xbox disc “in the next 12 months,” which I’ll remind you is the same phrase Spencer uttered 17 months ago, next to the words, “I don’t think anything is going to stop us from doing that.” (I will also remind you that Microsoft has already developed a similar product in the last decade but Canceled it before a planned debut at E3 2016.)

But my colleague Tom – a guy who doesn’t quite understand the meaning of the word “vacation” – and Grob have good reasons to believe Microsoft is serious this time around. Both are named after the “Xbox Everywhere” initiative within Microsoft, and refer to How Microsoft just made it It is an electronic game Free to play on any iPhone, Android or PC As a sign that the initiative has legs.

we are in the edge, He poured a great deal of ink writing about it How good is Microsoft with cloud gaming How does the Xbox Game Pass subscription work? he is The real Xbox for the next generationespecially Now that Activision Blizzard has been bought To become one of the largest gaming companies in the world.

See also  Valve says Steam Deck's 'stick drift' was a bug and has already shipped

Cloud gaming still has a lot to prove, but when you can just put a console on the phone And we call it Xbox Portable or Download it to a device like Steam DeckIt’s hard not to see the potential.

