The world’s largest scooter factory operates in India and produces 10 million motorcycles a year

Ola Electric’s mega plant will be like this by 2022 and will be the world’s largest maker of electric motorcycles.

Electric Vehicle Revolution India This is an explosive start. Further 100,000 users They make their allotment Scooter Ola Electric First day of sale, Last July 17 They promise that there will be many more. The Incentive program Thus making it more accessible to users A cheaper form of movement In a country 1.3 billion people It is the second largest country in the world, with a Booking an electric scooter for Rs 6.50. This has led thousands of customers to pre-order their unit.

Last February, the CEO De Ola Electric, Pavish Agarwal, They had announced a build 2 sq km megafactory, On land that was pure rock at the time. At that time he said “The most stable mega factory in the world”. The announced project thought about it Production will begin in July and it will be completedThe work continues, albeit to some extent.

Factory Automatic At a large rate, With 3,000 robots equipped with AI (artificial intelligence), Which becomes 5000, These will be staffed by 10,000 employees. it is a Inside the test path Of the structure, i.e. internally speaking, it does not refer to a problem, but to a solution. Being Electric motorcycles, which do not emit hazardous gases, And during the months of adverse weather, each unit can be continuously tested and put up for sale as it exits the production line.

Pavish Agarwal, CEO, Ola Electric, shows progress in India in June

The Mega factory roof Would be a great set Solar panels The ability to supply surplus energy allows the factory, Works without carbon dioxide emissions. To provide more standard features, the property has a 4,000 square meters of native forest, And more than 2,000 m2 of forest surround the plant. All Uprooted trees They were there during construction Secured and relocated In them.

Led company Pavish Agarwal, Rotated from Ola Passenger Transport Company, Plans to produce 10 million vehicles per year When it is at full capacity In 2022, Which will make her The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. Will be Ten production lines at once, Which will give it a chance to end One motorcycle every two seconds.

Ola Electric Plan to invest 2,000 million Build their own with their partners over the next five years “Network of Hyperchargers” All over India, including Fast charging points in 400 cities. In this first year, Ola has already installed half of the 5,000 charging points planned in India’s top 100 cities.

Ola Electric, which faced financial problems with Etergo Appscooter, took control of the Dutch company and upgraded the program from that European scooter.

The Indian company claims that these are quick charging solutions They can charge an electric scooter up to 50% in 18 minutes, And offer 75 km Ola Electric also caters to its customers Smartphone connection on your scooters To monitor the status of loads in real time Ola uses an electric utility. The application will allow you to pay for the service.

The scooter is based on itself Etergo Appscooter, A creation Ola is a Dutch company acquired last year In the midst of a financial crisis that threatens the start of production.

More than 3,000 artificial intelligence robots are already producing the first scooters allocated online at 50 to 6.50 per unit

The Wave electric scooter Is the same Telescope front suspension The only one found on Etergo, and its manufacturers claim to have Large glove box In his class and there is one Dual LED light A perimeter is attached to the LED strip.

It also marks Ola’s enormous production volume It will probably be the first Indian company Electric two-wheelers In starting the export International

