The world’s largest freshwater fish, the 660-pound stingray, was caught in Cambodia

Named a burami – meaning “full moon” in the Khmer language – due to its swollen shape, the four-meter (13-foot) female was released back into the river after she was electronically tagged to allow scientists to monitor her movement and behaviour.

“This is very exciting news because it was the largest (freshwater) fish in the world,” said biologist Zeb Hogan, former host of “Monster Fish” on National Geographic and now part of Wonders of the Mekong, a conservation project. in the river.

“It’s also exciting news because it means this stretch of the Mekong is still healthy…. It’s a sign of hope that these huge fish still live (here).”

Burami Island was fished last week off the island of Koh Preah, which lies along Cambodia’s northern stretch of the river. The record was taken from a giant catfish weighing 645 pounds (293 kilograms) caught upstream in northern Thailand in 2005.