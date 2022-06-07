The World Bank said global growth will suffocate amid inflation and war

For nations large and small around the world, the hope of avoiding a recession is fading, world bank warned on Tuesday.

The grinding war in Ukraine, ongoing supply chain shutdowns, Covid-related shutdowns in China, and staggering rises in energy and food prices are all hurting economies along the income ladder, weighing them down with slower growth and spiraling inflation.

This set of problems “undermine growth,” David Malpass, president of the World Bank, said in a statement. “For many countries, it will be difficult to avoid a recession.”

Global growth is expected to slow to 2.9 percent this year from 5.7 percent in 2021. The forecasts in the bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report are not only bleaker than what was produced six months ago, before the outbreak of war in Ukraine, but also lower from 3.6 percent in April by the International Monetary Fund.