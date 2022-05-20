The Witcher 3 release window for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S tight for this year

The Witcher 3’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X Edition will be released | S in the fourth quarter of 2022, developer CD Projekt Red confirmed. This means that it will be launched from October to December.

It was the new generation release of the popular RPG Delayed indefinitely in April 2022. CD Projekt has postponed the game as part of news that development has shifted from the Russian Saber Interactive team to CD Projekt Red itself.

You need a JavaScript-enabled browser to watch the videos. measuring: 640 x 360 480 x 270 Want us to remember this setting for all of your devices? Participation Or login now! Please use a browser that supports html5 video files to watch the videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you cannot access this content! Please enter your date of birth to watch this video January February Walks April mayo June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15th 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 [1945[1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 See also Mac Studio disassembly indicates that SSD storage can be upgradable, and more By clicking Enter, you agree to GameSpot’s



Instructions for use And

privacy policy Enter Now play: The Witcher 3 release window confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S | GameSpot News

CD Projekt condemns the Russian attacks on Ukraine and Sales and service outstanding in the statealthough it is not known if this has anything to do with the shift in development or not.

Let’s make this seventh anniversary even better, shall we?

We are pleased to share that the next release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is scheduled for release in the fourth quarter of 2022.

See you on the road, witches! pic.twitter.com/2wQbxMP4zh – The Witcher (witchergame) May 19, 2022

Fans have been waiting a long time for the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S from The Witcher 3, where the game was It was expected to be launched in 2021.

Like the new generation release of Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 will take advantage of those systems’ extra horsepower to make the game look and run even better. PS5 and Xbox Series X Edition coming | S also with all previously released expansions, as well as new releases Content based on the popular Netflix TV show The Witcher.

Anyone who bought The Witcher 3 already gets the upgrade for free, which was also the case with the new version of Cyberpunk 2077.

The Witcher 3 is sold out 40 million copies worldwideThis number is sure to grow even higher when the PS5 and Xbox Series X releases | S. Looking to the future, CD Projekt confirmed that work has begun The Witcher 4, which will run on Unreal Engine 5.