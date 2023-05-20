The website is Carvana to rescue cats who need a home, even cats with car-inspired names

A woman who runs social media for a cat rescue shelter has created a set of menus inspired by Carvana but for cute kitty instead.

Kayla DelCour made the ads after watching her husband search for a truck

The classified ads are actually for Pippi’s Place Pet Rescue in Georgia

A woman who works as a volunteer at an animal shelter in Georgia created a mockup for a pet adoption website based on the used car site Carvana.

Kayla Delcoure has created lists of the cats ever looking for a furry home, all in the guise of Cat Vanna inspired by her husband’s search for a new truck.

Lists of cats for Pepe’s Place Pet Rescue In Lawrenceville, Georgia it was mocked and based on car listings that included ludicrous details like year, make, and model information like Furrari, Apura, or Pursche.

Smart ads have seen offerings like a 2022 Catillac Simon with impact sensors and green headlights or, for the more sporty kind, a 2014 Furrari Arlis with custom white badging and seat heater.

Also on the showroom floor is a 2015 Furcedes called Buddy and a 2022 Meowzda called Cassie.

These cat lists were mocked up for Pippi’s Place Pet Rescue in Lawrenceville, Georgia and were all based on vehicle listings

All menus have been based around similar to vehicle menus and include fun details such as year, make, and model information such as Furrari, Pursche, or in this case, Catillac.

This Pursche is much cheaper than the Porsche at only $150 with the four-claw engine and power nap

The Catvana mockups were inspired by Carvana and proved to be a hit with netizens

Kayla Delcoure has created lists of the cats that are most looking for a furry home ever, all in the guise of Cat-Vana after her husband is inspired by his search for a new truck

For those looking for a cute companion, the 2023 Mini Pooper is available with a two-tone exterior and an all-around engine—or how about a two-speed automatic transmission (Snooze and Zoom) with self-cleaning capabilities?

Pippi’s Place Pet Rescue is set up in 2021. Delcoure suggested creating classified listings to generate some publicity.

“My inspiration for Catfana was eerily quiet,” said Delcour. NPR.

My husband has been wanting to buy a truck for months, and sometimes he brings me his phone to view menus. While I was brainstorming cute ways to display all nine available cats at Pippi’s Place in one post, my husband walked into my office to show me a list of trucks.

“Different amusing descriptions kept popping into my head, like ‘four-wheel drive’, ‘rear air vent,’ the rest of those descriptions, so I went ahead and made the individual listings as well,” she explained.

Profiles show a keen attention to detail that both car and cat enthusiasts will appreciate.

Delcour said her favorite advertisement was for a cat known as Mr. Goodbar, “2023 Mini Pooper.”

His list was the last one I needed to create and I knew I wanted it to be something cool and just right for his size. I happen to own and adore a Mini Cooper and realized the “small” part fit him perfectly, so that’s what I went for! ” She said.

the original reddit A post from Wednesday also caught the attention of online users with nearly 65,000 upvotes.

Who needs a Mazda when you can simply get a Meowzda – it only comes in black!

This two-tone model is such a real luxury in cat circles that the neighbors will want it too

This tabby cat is self-cleaning, cat and kid friendly…and 100% a good boy

No need for an Accura when you can own an Apura – the engine simply explodes