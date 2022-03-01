The walls are getting closer to the Russian propaganda machine

Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine finally prompted Western institutions to crack down on Russian state-backed media such as RT, Sputnik and TASS, which have long served as the Kremlin’s propaganda arm.

why does it matter: Russia The seed of war Through the disinformation disseminated by its state-backed media channels. It still relies on those networks to spread disinformation beyond its borders and to promote the war as a local success.

News leadership: The European Commission has He said The “Kremlin’s media machine” will be banned in the European Union. RT, Sputnik and other outlets “will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin’s war”, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chirp.

Several companies, including Google, TikTok, Facebook and Microsoft, are already implementing this ban and restricting access to Russian state-owned media within the European Union.

The UK media regulator, Ofcom, He said On Monday, 15 investigations were launched into the Russian state-backed RT channel.

Written by a group of leading Ukrainian media groups open letter To global TV providers urges them to stop distributing Russian state networks.

What we are watching: Strict campaigns by private companies, including big tech platforms, may be more effective, given the size of Russian state media. It depends on social networks To spread misinformation.

Microsoft The starter platform, which includes MSN.com, Will not View any state-sponsored RT and Sputnik content, and remove RT news apps from the Windows App Store.

Twitter on Monday He said It will begin rating all tweets containing content from Russian state media sites, and will reduce the visibility and amplification of any tweets containing content from Russian state media.

FB The parent company is dead has restricted access For several accounts in Ukraine, including those of some Russian state media, at the request of the Ukrainian government. Meta said it is also reviewing other government requests to restrict Russian state-controlled media.

Youtube He "significantly limits the recommendations" of Russian state media channels, the spokesperson Axios said.

Netflix He said It will defy a Russian law ordering it to add state propaganda channels to its service there.

Yes and: Google, YouTube, Microsoft, Twitter and Facebook have it all restricted or prohibited Russian state media organizations from selling advertising.

what do you want to watch: US TV distributors are facing pressure to remove Russian state media from their platforms, although they have largely not done so yet.