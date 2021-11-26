The Volkswagen Tiguan is already made in India

On Volkswagen They are clear that the Indian market is very important After many years of trying to achieve success without much success, they have decided to change their opportunity to suit local needs. Apart from this, to reduce the tax burden, high demand models are being assembled in the country.

New Volkswagen Tiguan The German company began its assembly this week at the facility Aurangabad. This model was already imported from Mexico a year ago in its Allspace bodywork and even has some units of the regular German version.

For India, at present, the offer is limited and usually focuses on high demand motorization … More This is nothing more than the 190hp 2.0 DSI in petrol associated with the dual gearbox. Clutch DSG All-wheel drive at seven speeds and four Wheels.

The cover is finished in a way that justifies the tariff as cars are more expensive in India. They carry quality Frose LED, Three-zone automatic climate control, sliding sunroof, Multimedia system with 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, leather upholstery and indoor LED set.

Other standard features include fatigue detection, power front seats, descent control, tire pressure sensor, push button start, keyless access and trip computer. Prices start at Rs 2,600,000 and are currently around 31,130 at the exchange rate.