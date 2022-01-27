The Volkswagen Tiguan is already made in India

In Volkswagen They are clear that the Indian market is very important After many years of trying to achieve success without many results, they have decided to change their offer to suit the local needs. Apart from this, to reduce the tax burden, the most popular models are assembled in the country.

New Volkswagen Tiguan This week the German company began its assembly at the facility Aurangabad. This model was already imported from Mexico a year ago in its Allspace bodywork and even has some units of the regular German version.

For India, at present, the offer is limited and usually focuses on motorization with high demand … More The petrol associated with the dual gearbox is nothing more than a 2.0 TSI with 190 CV. Clutch DSG All-wheel drive at seven speeds and four Wheels.

Due to the high price of cars in India, the supply has been depleted to some extent justifying the tariff. They carry quality Frose LED, Three-zone automatic climate control, sliding sunroof, Multimedia system with 8-inch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, leather upholstery and indoor LED set.

Other standard features include fatigue detection, power front seats, descent control, tire pressure sensor, push button start, keyless access and travel system. Prices start at Rs 2,600,000 and are currently around 31,130 at the exchange rate.