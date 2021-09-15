The United States is pushing India to resume exports of the Kovit-19 vaccine

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The United States is quietly urging India to resume COVID-19 vaccine exports, A few days before the meeting of the multilateral alliance Washington And Delhi Integrate with Australia And Japan.

As he said Reuters A senior official in the Biden administration, The United States is in constant contact with India on both bilateral and multilateral channels Inquire about their schedule for resumption of vaccine exports.

IndiaWorld’s largest vaccine manufacturer, Restricted export Vaccine AstraZeneca, One of the cheapest on the market, With a population of over 1.3 billion to prioritize immunization After being infected with the second deadly wave of the virus.

According to the American media Axes, Government Biden is now looking to urge Modi to renew the distribution of vaccines to the world through the global Kovacs initiative..

Modi’s government It faced internal criticism for allowing millions of doses to be exported before the second wave appeared That he could not expect.

A woman receives the Govt-19 vaccine on August 31, 2021 in New Delhi.

Now six months later More than half of the eligible population in India has received at least one doseAccording to official data, it is highly acceptable to resume exports.

Vaccinate most parts of the developing world as soon as possible. Is the main interest of America, Because The uncontrolled spread of the virus inevitably creates the most dangerous types.

The title will be at the center of the coalition meeting Quad, By United States, India, Australia And JapanStarting September 24 in the United States.

Biden management said the export of the vaccine was being discussed. But he did not confirm whether it was related to Modi’s upcoming participation in the quad summit.

Washington has been in close contact with India and other quad partners about the vaccine partnership and any factors affecting this program or global vaccine supply, but Those discussions are not tied to a specific summit or commitment“It simply came to our notice then.

The official noted that Washington had diverted its own supply of raw materials for vaccine production to India in April. Overcoming obstacles in the global vaccine supply is crucial in ending the epidemic.

“We congratulate India on being one of the largest manufacturers of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines worldwide, and we note that COVAX and the world are highly dependent on India’s contributions,” the official said. “It is important that the United States involves all of our allies and partners in these matters so that we can take the necessary steps to end this epidemic.”

According to Axes, Including Pitton’s plans Give a high role to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, If you agree to end vaccine export restrictions at the upcoming COVID-19 Global Summit in New York.

Biden plans to hold the summit after the UN General Assembly next week.

Continue reading: