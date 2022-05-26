The United States is not interested in the “Cold War” with China, and plans to increase direct contact: Blinkin

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said Thursday that the United States is not interested in entering a “cold war” with China and vowed to increase Lines of communication with Beijing.

“We are not looking for a conflict or a new Cold War. On the contrary, we are determined to avoid both,” Blinken said, speaking at George Washington University in DC.

Minister of Foreign Affairs He said the Biden administration does not want to impede China’s economic growth or even its role as a global power.

Instead, Blinken said the United States would be Take a new approach to its biggest rival and said that Washington will work with allies to strengthen international laws and institutions to support democratic values ​​and maintain peace and security.

“We cannot count on Beijing to change course. So we will shape the strategic environment around Beijing to advance our vision of an open and inclusive international order,” he said.

Blinken’s comments come as Western countries fear that Beijing may be emboldened by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brazen war in Ukraine and similar steps against Taiwan.

“Even as President Putin’s war continues, we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international system – and that is the People’s Republic of China,” Blinken said.

He added, “The United States and China will have to deal with each other for the foreseeable future,” claiming that the US-China relationship is one of the “most complex and influential” in the world today.

A senior China fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and former US diplomat, Craig Singleton, told Fox News that the minister’s comments on Thursday were “better late than never.”

But he added, “There remain deep divisions within the Biden administration regarding key aspects of the strategic rivalry between the United States and China.”

“In the absence of clearer guidance from the president himself, the joint agencies are likely to remain trapped by ‘analytical paralysis’,” he said.

Singleton said he would like to see clearly defined policy goals when it comes to dealing with Beijing on a range of issues from global security to trade.

The national security expert also warned against the United States pursuing a strategy with China that assumes that Beijing’s power is still on the rise, arguing that mismanagement of leadership in the wake of the pandemic by Chinese President Xi Jinping “has accelerated China’s rapid economic slowdown and exposed major flaws in the model.” Chinese Communist Party rule.

“The danger, then, is that Washington commits itself to an anti-China strategy based on the rise of China, rather than a strategy that seeks to safely manage China’s apparent decline,” he added.

President Biden made headlines earlier this week when he told reporters in Japan that the United States would intervene militarily if China attacked Taiwan.

“This is the commitment we made,” he said, referring to the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

“We agree with the one-China policy,” Biden said. “We signed it and all the intended agreements that were made from there. But the idea that it can be taken by force, only by force, is not true, is not appropriate.”

The White House immediately tried to downplay the president’s comments, and Biden claimed on Tuesday that the US position on Taiwan had not changed.