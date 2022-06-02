The US Treasury announced Thursday that the US government has imposed sanctions on a yacht management company and its owners, describing them as part of a corrupt system that allows Russian elites and President Vladimir Putin to enrich themselves.

Imperial Yachting, headquartered in Monaco and controlled by Moscow-born Evgeny Kuchman, caters to the Russian oligarchs. The Treasury said Mr. Coachman and his company provide yacht-related services to “Russian elites, including those in President Putin’s inner circle.” The Treasury said Imperial Yachts does business with at least one person subject to the sanctions.

The Treasury also identified four yachts as associated with Mr. Putin: Shellest, Nega, Graceful and Olympia. The ministry said Mr Putin has used the Nega to travel in northern Russia, and Shellest regularly travels to his palace on the Black Sea. No mention of the 459 ft treasury measure Scheherazadean Imperial Yachts ship that US intelligence officials say was built for Mr Putin’s use.

“Russian elites, including President Putin, rely on complex support networks to conceal, move and preserve their luxury fortunes and assets,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.