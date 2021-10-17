The United States and the European Union are preparing emergency aid exports to India against the epidemic

The European Union has been mobilizing member states ready to send emergency drugs and oxygen to India, breaking its own record for deaths and epidemics for four consecutive days amid a severe wave of epidemics. U.S. officials have also decided to maintain contact with Indian authorities and send evidence for the manufacture of vaccines.

From Europe, the head of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen. “Panicked by the epidemic situation in India” and, via Twitter, announced, “We are ready to help.”

Janice Lenarsic, the European Commissioner for Crisis Management, said the European Emergency Response Coordination Center was already coordinating with EU countries and was ready to send the necessary drugs and oxygen to the country immediately.

“The European Union will do its utmost to mobilize support for the Indian people,” he added.

The United States on Sunday announced “immediate” shipments of new medical resources and raw materials for the manufacture of vaccines to “urgently” face the serious medical crisis facing the Asian nation.

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to US President Joe Biden, spoke by telephone with his Indian colleague Ajit Doval this Sunday; He also expressed his “deep solidarity” with the Indian people as the Govt-19 cases were on the rise. “The United States has been working all night to provide India with resources and supplies,” Sullivan spokeswoman Emily Horn said in a statement.

U.S. ships provide treatments, rapid testing equipment, breathing apparatus and personal protective equipment

In particular, the Serum Institute of India, with the technology of the North American country of Oxford and AstraZeneca, will “immediately make available to India” the raw materials “urgently needed to produce the Covshield vaccine.”

To assist in treating COVID-19 patients and protecting medical personnel, the United States is exploring the possibility of providing immediate “treatments, rapid testing equipment, respirators and personal protective equipment,” and generational supplies. For reference.

The American Development Fund (DFC) will fund Indian manufacturer BioE to produce “at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022”. Horn continued. In addition, the United States will send a team of public health experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the United States Agency for Development (USAIT) to assist Indian authorities in controlling the epidemic.

India has the worst spread data in the world

With 346,786 new cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health in the last 24 hours, India has the worst spread data in the world, surpassing the United States with 62,399 cases on the last day, and Brazil with 69,105.

In addition, the country broke its own record of death and infection four days after 190,000 deaths from Govt-19 on Sunday, crippling drug supply and medical capability amid a severe wave of the disease.

As it reaches 17 million accumulated cases, the country is experiencing a critical moment due to the high burden of health centers in the most affected areas and the shortage of medical supplies to treat the virus.