The trial of a man accused of the death of James Foley, a journalist, begins in New Hampshire

A trial is underway for one of the defendants accused of participating in the arrest and murder of New Hampshire journalist James Foley, and the trial of Al-Shafei Al-Sheikh began Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Among the charges against him are hostage-taking that led to death and conspiracy to murder. Another alleged ISIS member accused of Foley’s murder, Alexanda Kotey, has already pleaded guilty to the eight counts and is due to be sentenced within one month. Prosecutors said the sheikh was involved in the deaths of four Americans in Syria, including Foley. Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said she would be called to testify at the trial. She said she was grateful to the FBI, the Department of Justice and other agencies for their efforts and said the men responsible for her son’s death and others should face justice. “This trial is very important, because we must hold the people who are doing this trial accountable. If there is any deterrence, there must be something to make people hesitate before they take American citizens,” she said. She expected the trial to last about a month. 100 potential jurors for questioning in federal court on Tuesday and opening statements are expected Wednesday, the sheikh and Coty were arrested in 2018 and then extradited to the United States, the sheikh faces a possible life sentence.Prosecutors have agreed not to seek the death penalty in order to extradite him to United State.

One of the men accused of participating in the arrest and murder of New Hampshire journalist James Foley is on trial.

El-Shafei El-Sheikh’s trial began Tuesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia. Among the charges against him are hostage-taking which led to the death and conspiracy to murder.

Another alleged ISIS member accused of Foley’s murder, Alexanda Kotey, has already pleaded guilty to the eight counts of charges against him and is due to be sentenced within one month.

Prosecutors said the sheikh was involved in the deaths of four Americans in Syria, including Foley.

Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said she would be called to testify at the trial. She said she was grateful to the FBI, the Department of Justice and other agencies for their efforts and said the men responsible for her son’s death and others should face justice.

“This trial is very important, because we must hold the people who do this to account,” she said. “If there is ever a deterrent, there must be something to make people hesitate before they take American citizens.”

She said she expected the trial to last about a month.

One hundred potential jurors were questioned in a federal courtroom on Tuesday and opening statements are expected on Wednesday.

Sheikh and Coty were arrested in 2018 and then extradited to the United States.

Sheikh is facing a life sentence. Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty in order to extradite him to the United States.