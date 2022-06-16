June 16, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

IndianNews World

YourTango

The three zodiac signs with the rough horoscope on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Cassandra Kelley June 16, 2022 4 min read

Thursday, June 16, 2022, challenges the three zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Pisces. Each one will abide by his principles and will not be affected.

This is a direct result of one of the transits we will be dealing with today: The sun sees Saturn. With this transit under our belts, we’ll feel good about our choices, but those choices can lead us into trouble.

Today we are stubborn and pig-headed. We will not budge. And we will be good and selfish too. We think we’re right, and nothing is going to stop that.

Standing by our convictions, we may end up hurting someone, or we may end up isolating ourselves to the point that we will end up wondering why we took it so far.

We’re working hard and getting the job done today, but we’ll look like freaks who can’t joke in the long run.

What this means is that we will come across as intolerant and hostile to the point that people will not turn away from us because we are so stuck in our ways; They will turn away because they think we are fools.

