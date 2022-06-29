We are going through a particularly difficult season, and this day can make us feel like everything is falling apart on us.

As we grapple with all the harsh news and current events, days like these weigh heavily on all of us, and the trick will be to find little islands of solace.

It’s expected of course, as we have one of the craziest crossovers affecting us today: sextile moon Uranus.

This transit is known to stir things up, and we may find that today is the day we rebel against whatever holds us back.

Notorious Uranus To make people feel that they need to conquer whatever situation they are in.

And today, June 29, many of us will want to run through the streets screaming at the top of our voice.

We want to do something about the problems that surround us, and if we are delayed, we will probably get to the place where the only thing that can satisfy us is complete separation from that which desires to keep us in bondage.

In a way, this day can be as powerful as we might get excited by the idea of ​​rebellion. Sometimes the system doesn’t work, and sometimes we have to take matters into our own hands.

Do yourself a favor: stay strong and don’t automatically fall into the idea that someone has power over you – they don’t. Rebellious if you have to. Use this energy of Uranus to conquer your fear. Be independent.

Take this tough day and make it the start of something amazing. you can do that.

The three zodiac signs with the raw horoscopes on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 – April 19)

The Force is strong with you, Aries, and when you come into contact with transiting Uranus, you get up on your feet, ready for action. You are not sitting outside, feeling the flow of energy running through your veins. You feel angry about everything that is going on in your life, and you mean to put an end to it.

However, there is a lot on your way.

What hinders your day severely are the obstacles that prevent you from achieving balance, and this desire for revenge angers you and makes you feel anxious. You need to take action now, and you can’t seem to get it together because there are a lot of negatives coming your way.

Keep the cycle going, Aries, you’ll get what you need despite the naysayers and troublemakers scattered about your path. Fighting. stay honest.

2. Leo

(July 23 – August 22)

Oh, there’s just something about today that makes you want to stir hell up. You’re not just randomly angry, you’re specifically angry, and you feel like you’re going to explode at the seams if you don’t destroy something.

While that doesn’t sound very positive, you are in a very frustrated mood today because you feel deprived of something important to you and your existence.

Yes, this is my presence and you are angry. It seems that someone in your life stole something from you, and if you don’t get it back, you’ll plunder a village for it. Uranus’ hexagonal wand hit you, got you Seeing red at every turn. Today, your name is Rebel.

3. Arch

(November 22 – December 21)

I’ve always been an independent thinker, so the things that usually frighten another person are the things that you weigh and balance for value. Today, you will go through a rough phase, but once again you will weigh your options; Is it something that bothers you enough to get angry about, or is it something you can let slip?

This is where the day gets rough because… you can’t leave that one chip behind.

You didn’t need Moon sextile Uranus to help you with this, but it’s here and spurs your rebellious desires. You want a big change, and you know it won’t happen unless you do it, and that’s what the day will be for you: make a difference in things. You will not accept defeat. Like the other fire signs mentioned today, you are a fierce warrior. You have no intention of being silenced.

