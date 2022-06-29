June 29, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

The three zodiac signs with the raw horoscopes on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Cassandra Kelley June 29, 2022 4 min read

We are going through a particularly difficult season, and this day can make us feel like everything is falling apart on us.

As we grapple with all the harsh news and current events, days like these weigh heavily on all of us, and the trick will be to find little islands of solace.

It’s expected of course, as we have one of the craziest crossovers affecting us today: sextile moon Uranus.

This transit is known to stir things up, and we may find that today is the day we rebel against whatever holds us back.

Notorious Uranus To make people feel that they need to conquer whatever situation they are in.

And today, June 29, many of us will want to run through the streets screaming at the top of our voice.

We want to do something about the problems that surround us, and if we are delayed, we will probably get to the place where the only thing that can satisfy us is complete separation from that which desires to keep us in bondage.

