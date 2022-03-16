The third wave of corona virus is migrating to India with 35 million cases

This content was released on 05 January 2022 – 11:01

Indira Guerrero

New Delhi, Jan 5 (EFE) .- There are more than 35 million cases of corona virus in India this Wednesday, immersed in a new cycle of daily infections, which has increased to six in a week, signaling the arrival of a third wave for Asians. Country.

In the last seven days, the Indian Ministry of Health has confirmed that the number of cases in the country has risen from about 10,000 daily to 58,097 in the last 24 hours, indicating the rapid rate of spread of the disease in line with the entry of the new Omigran. Variation.

India has not reported such a high number of infections since June 20 last year, when 58,419 cases were reported in a single day.

Today’s data is the beginning of what some experts fear will be the biggest wave in the last two years.

Ready for the worst

The Financial Advisory Committee of the Government of India has recently estimated that between 500,000 and one million cases a day could be reported in the country if the forecast of data based on trends in Europe is not controlled. Virus.

Rajeev Dasgupta, head of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Medical Research Center, told Efe that “the Omigron phase in India is likely to spread very quickly, taking into account global experience.”

“With caution”, the research doctor noted the fact that hospital admissions data are low, perhaps because herd immunity levels and vaccination rates positively affect the severity of the disease.

Such cases pose a flood risk to India, which has a weak health system, vulnerable population and limited medical supplies and hospital beds.

The worst moment of the epidemic was last May when the final houses and crematoriums collapsed with a peak of 400,000 cases a day, overcrowding of hospitals, lack of their oxygen reserves and more than 4,000 deaths a day.

New Delhi authorities this week ordered hospitals to allocate 40% of beds to Govt-19 patients because they expect 50,000 to 100,000 infections to be registered a day in the Indian capital, which the city has never seen.

According to the official bulletin, in the Indian capital, where about 6,000 cases are reported a day today, there are currently about 9,000 beds for Kovit-19 patients, of which 531 are already occupied.

As of January 1, there were a total of 6,000 active cases in New Delhi, 247 patients were admitted to the hospital and five patients were on respiratory support.

On March 27, 2021, in the second full wave caused by the delta variation, 1,150 oxygen beds were occupied and 145 people had respiratory assistance, far from the 6,600 active cases.

Rising

The rise is triggered by the rapid spread of the virus in the country’s three major cities, Mumbai, New Delhi and Calcutta, which coincide with the high rate of detection of new omigran variants in these regions.

The western state of Maharashtra, with its capital Bombay, has been hit hardest by an increase in epidemics with 18,466 confirmed cases in the past day.

At the same time, it is in New Delhi, with 653 and 464, the region with the highest number of cases of Omigran.

Data collected by the authorities confirm 534 deaths across the country in the last 24 hours, especially in the southern state of Kerala due to data correction which is high with 432 deaths reported, including unaccounted for deaths. Last months.

Although officials have not provided an estimate of the current rate of the new variant, more than 2,000 cases have been identified so far, which they realize could soon become the dominant form of the virus.

In this country of 1,350 million people, a total of 482,551 people have died from the corona virus in two years, and the total number of cases has exceeded 35 million since the outbreak began this Wednesday.

The rapid spread of the virus occurs despite the fact that more than 600 million people have been vaccinated throughout the course of the vaccine, and at least 862 million have access to alternative medicine for the disease. EFE

