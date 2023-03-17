The Super Meat Boy-inspired game is clearly inspired by the classic Sega game

Super Meat Boy Get a separate address: meat machine d. The game combines match 4 puzzle gameplay with high difficulty gameplay Super Meat Boy known b. This game is also a reference to another game, Dr.. Robotnik means bean machinewhich was Sega’s rebranding of Puyo Puyo inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog.

The game is scheduled to be released in the 2023 window on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

the Trailer teases the premiseand the game Between us– Yummy animation style, and Dr. Vitus appears as the antagonist Super Meat Boy, flipping giant switches in the lab. It then switches to the gameplay, which looks like Puyo Puyo, except for the cartoony look Super Meat Boy. It is also full of dangers. You’ll try to line up red, yellow, purple, and green blocks of flesh while avoiding threats like buzzsaws, ghost enemies, and chainsaws.

according to Game description on the publisher’s website, it will immediately after the events of Super Meat Boy Forever. The game will also include backgrounds and animations, created by the original Super Meat Boy and Super Meat Boy Forever artists, over the course of 100 levels.

In Puyo Puyo games, players line up falling blocks in order to match four or more of the same color to score points and clear space on the board.

