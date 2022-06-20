The stunning Prodrive P25 has been revealed before its debut

despite of We knew P25 was comingAnd, that it would look like a two-door Impreza and be so powerful and expensive, we’ll admit we’re drowning in the bottom line. We certainly haven’t seen it in the flesh yet – the lids closed at the Festival of Speed ​​this Thursday – but there certainly can be no argument that the P25 looks to work. After launching the original WRC Impreza 25 years ago, Prodrive says it has “reimagined what this car would have been today”. Good job guys.

And of course things are getting better. Those modified body panels? Carbon composite, a lot. Trunk, hood, roof, sills, door mirrors, front and rear quarters, rear spoiler and fenders are WRC-style. Peter Stevens, who designed the WRC version back in the day, is responsible for the new look (those rear brackets alone make us laugh funny) and Prodrive’s experience putting it back together means the P25 weighs less than 1,200kg, despite retaining the monocoque from Steel WRX.

In this updated lightweight mix, the company has introduced Subaru’s latest 2.5-liter model, though it has been completely redesigned with custom interior components, including new cylinder liners, pistons, connecting rods and valve train with variable cam timing. Oh, and there’s a Garrett motorsport turbo engine as well with an intercooler and airbox, as well as an Akrapovic titanium and stainless steel exhaust system. All said it gives 400 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, and we’ll go ahead and say that the P25 probably looks as good as it looks. See also Square Enix details current issues and the future of the new Switch Racer Chocobo GP

It will also go seriously. Prodrive estimates it will hit 62 mph in under 3.5 seconds, thanks in part to a six-speed sequential box with helical cut-off gears, but also because it gets WRC-style Launch Control that combines the throttle and clutch. In the floor-mounted pedal box to automatically shift the vehicle through 1st, 2nd and 3rd gear. Just imagine it out of the limelight.

Power is transmitted to all four wheels via an adjustable active center differential and limited-slip differential front and rear (which gives you an idea of ​​how the P25 handles). Prodrive has kept the McPherson struts, but says it used machined aluminum struts that can be tuned to get the optimum geometry for the car’s wider 1,770mm track. New Bilstein dampers can be adjusted for compression and rebound while the springs and anti-roll bars are optimized for tarmac handling. You also get AP Racing brakes and cool 19-inch Prodrive rims.

We haven’t seen the interior yet, although the dashboard features a full-width, multi-page display including a data logger, and there’s the option of a “partial” safety cage and racing seats. The company clearly expects owners to take the car on the track (would you have to, right?) and it has satisfied daily use of the track with its “various throttle response and engine performance maps, including lag-prevention adjustment.” And if you’re thinking of “Lordy,” there’s also a WRC “fly-off” hydraulic manual brake, which automatically disengages the center differential to remove drive to the rear wheels. Which means the P25 is custom made to accommodate all kinds of silliness. See also Netflix users were surprised to use the highly-rated PlayStation game's Remaster for free

That’s a good thing because, as might be expected, the P25 doesn’t come cheap. For one thing only there will be 25 of them (obvs) and for another – if the above description doesn’t mention it to you – it’s as close to a rally car for the road as you would ever go get. Accordingly, Prodrive will charge £460,000 plus VAT for each example. Big money, sure — but if this stuff doesn’t disappear from Banbury shelves like hot cakes, we’ll be eating our PH hats. In fact, with Goodwood imminent and a run up the hill in the scheduled development car, we expect they’ll all be gone by the end of the week.

Prodrive Chairman David Richards said: “The iconic blue Subarus brings back memories of an extraordinary era of WRC and it was the Impreza 22B that brought this race car performance to the road. By redesigning this vehicle using the latest technology and materials, the Prodrive P25 honors its roots and there won’t be much else that can match its performance on the open road. So I think we’ve fulfilled our vision of creating our modern interpretation of the most iconic Subaru Impreza ever.” Deliveries are set to begin for the lucky few later this year.