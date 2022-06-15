The Spanish Foreign Minister has begun an official visit to India

This content was released on June 15, 2022 – 04:16

New Delhi, June 15 (EFE) .- Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez began his first official visit to India on Wednesday, where he met with his Indian envoy, Subramaniam Jaisankar, to try to strengthen ties with this Asian elder. At a time of great global instability.

The meeting between Alberz and Jaisankar will take place at a luxury hotel in New Delhi, where they will discuss international issues related to bilateral, regional and mutual interests, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

In addition, India and Spain believe “more deeply” in areas such as defense, trade, science and technology, innovation, climate and culture. It is precisely the ministers who are expected to sign the Joint Declaration on Cultural and Educational Cooperation.

Albarez will use this one-day official visit to the Indian capital to visit the new embassy building, which will increase resources to meet the growing demand for visas from Indian citizens to travel to Spain.

The activities of the Spanish Minister will conclude in the afternoon with a meeting with some businessmen from about 280 Spanish companies currently in India.

Bilateral trade between Spain and India was around, 5,568 million in 2019, with 1,334 million Spanish exports compared to 4,234 million imports, with a negative balance of 2,900 million for Spain, according to official data.

In 2020, due to the epidemic, bilateral trade fell to about 4,400 million euros, while in 2021 the exchange rose again to 5,697 million euros, with a negative balance of 2,703 million euros for Spain.

The main products exported to Spain are machinery and machinery or organic chemicals; In the opposite direction, chemicals and clothing are mainly imported, as well as machinery and iron and steel foundries.

This visit of a Spanish Foreign Minister to India had to be postponed on several occasions, first due to restrictions due to the corona virus infection and then due to the war in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

This war has precisely put India in a chaotic situation on the international stage, on the one hand being a clear partner of the West in trade matters or on putting pressure on Beijing, and on the other hand maintaining its relations with Moscow.

India has been neutral since the beginning of Russia’s invasion, refraining from condemning the UN occupation, and relying on Russia for 70% of its military equipment, while increasing crude imports despite international sanctions. EFE

