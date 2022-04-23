The Russo-Ukrainian War: What We Know on Day 59 of the Invasion | Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is “just the beginning” And that Moscow has plans to take over other countries after The Russian general said he wanted complete control of southern Ukraine. “All nations that believe like us in the victory of life over death must fight with us. They must help us, because we are the first to line up. And who will come next?” Zelensky said in a video address late Friday night.

Rustam Minkayev, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District of Russia. The state was quoted by Russian state news agencies as saying that full control of southern Ukraine would be done It granted it access to Transnistria, the breakaway Russian-occupied part of Moldova in the west.

Moldova’s foreign ministry said it summoned Moscow’s ambassador on Friday to express “deep concern” about the general’s comments. She said Moldova was neutral. Moldova last month formally applied to join the European Union, charting a pro-Western course that was hastened by the Russian invasion.

Fears continue to grow for hundreds of civilians holed up at the Azovstal steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol, with the last group of Ukrainian fighters remaining. The Russian Defense Ministry said it was ready to allow civilians to leave steel plants if Ukrainian forces surrendered. But according to Petro Andryushenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Russian forces continue to drop bombs on the plant.

Another mass grave was found outside MariupolThe Associated Press reported, citing the city council and the mayor’s advisor. The city council released a satellite image provided by Planet Labs showing what it said was a 45-by-25-meter mass grave that could hold the bodies of at least 1,000 Mariupol residents outside the village of Vinohradny. See also Ukraine says "small positive shifts" were made in direct talks with Russia on the twelfth day of Putin's devastating attack and invasion

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister, Irina Vereshuk, said there was “a possibility” that a humanitarian corridor could be opened from Mariupol on Saturday. She was speaking at an Internet address to people waiting to be evacuated.

The stated intention of the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, to “introduce” new methods of warfare” is The tacit admission that Russian progress is not going as intended.The British Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence update. The Defense Ministry said it would take Russia some time to change tactics and improve operations, so in the meantime “it is likely that it will continue to rely on bombing as a means of trying to suppress the Ukrainian opposition.”

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, has called for the release of prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza.who was arrested outside his Moscow home on April 11, hours after CNN aired an interview in which he criticized Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

He will meet with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres Putin in Moscow next weekSeeking an end to the bloodshed. The United Nations announced that Guterres may visit Zelensky in Kyiv. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that talks between Russia and Ukraine had again stalled.

The US military expects more than 20 countries to attend defense talks focusing on Ukraine The Pentagon said on Friday it will host in Germany next week which will focus in part on Kyiv’s long-term defense needs.

Western allies prepare to offer Ukraine a series of “security guarantees” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted by the press agency as saying that this should make the country “impervious” to a future Russian invasion. See also Ukraine-Russia war: Live updates as Putin puts nuclear forces on alert

Zelensky said he was “grateful” to Britain after Johnson announced Re-opening of the UK Embassy in Kyiv.

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that one sailor has died and 27 others are still missing after one of its first warships, the missile cruiser Moskva.And sank last week In the Black Sea, south of the threatened Ukrainian port of Odessa.

