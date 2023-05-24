May 24, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

The Russian cargo ship Progress 84 docks at a space station a few hours after its launch (video)

Iris Pearce May 24, 2023

A robotic Russian cargo ship arrived at the International Space Station today (May 24) after a rapid launch to deliver more than two tons of new supplies to the astronauts aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The Progress 84 cargo ship docked at the space station at 12:19 p.m. EDT (1619 GMT) just over three hours after it was launched into orbit from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

