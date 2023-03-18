The role of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in King Charles’ coronation has been revealed

Prince William’s sons are expected to take part in the king’s coronation, according to a report.

Leaked plans show that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have official roles in the procession at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Times reports.

The children will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the end of the ceremony, however, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the report.

Plans seen by the outlet show George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, set to join parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in a carriage behind the Gold State coach transporting the king and queen.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not invited to the event.





According to the leaked plans, neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor Prince Andrew, Duke of York will participate in the procession.

Plans revealed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie would sit outside the procession.

While Buckingham Palace has remained silent about the upcoming extravaganza, it’s troubling that the coronation will be a curtailed affair.

Buckingham Palace said earlier that the 74-year-old’s coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageants.”

“The king asked that it be more modest,” royal author Hugo Vickers told the outlet. “This is a pretty reductive procession.”

The procession is set to be a third the size of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

King Charles, who was only four when his late mother was crowned at the age of 25, attended only parts of the three-hour service and had no formal role in the big day.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently got engaged Receive their invitations To the May party – they’re still contemplating whether or not to make the 5,459-mile journey.





If they leave, the exiled royals will face “cold shoulder” from senior members of the royal family, according to a report.

In January, Harry Obligingly declined to attend the event, saying “there is a lot to discuss” before he can make that decision.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said in an interview. “But the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”