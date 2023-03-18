March 18, 2023

Great Indian Mutiny

The role of Prince George, Charlotte and Louis in King Charles’ coronation has been revealed

Cassandra Kelley March 18, 2023 3 min read

Prince William’s sons are expected to take part in the king’s coronation, according to a report.

Leaked plans show that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have official roles in the procession at Westminster Abbey on May 6, Times reports.

The children will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the end of the ceremony, however, Kensington Palace has yet to confirm the report.

Plans seen by the outlet show George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 5, set to join parents Prince William and Kate Middleton in a carriage behind the Gold State coach transporting the king and queen.

It is believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, were not invited to the event.


Prince William’s children reportedly played a role in their grandfather King Charles’ coronation.
Getty Images

Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge
Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, are said to be set to take official roles at the monarch’s coronation.
Getty Images

According to the leaked plans, neither the Duke and Duchess of Sussex nor Prince Andrew, Duke of York will participate in the procession.

Plans revealed that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie would sit outside the procession.

Kensington Palace declined to comment.


The coronation of King Charles is set for May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
King Charles will be formally crowned on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.
Getty Images

While Buckingham Palace has remained silent about the upcoming extravaganza, it’s troubling that the coronation will be a curtailed affair.

Buckingham Palace said earlier that the 74-year-old’s coronation “will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future while being rooted in long-standing traditions and pageants.”

“The king asked that it be more modest,” royal author Hugo Vickers told the outlet. “This is a pretty reductive procession.”


Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte
The royal trio will reportedly join their grandfather and Queen Consort Camilla after the ceremony.
WireImage

The procession is set to be a third the size of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953.

King Charles, who was only four when his late mother was crowned at the age of 25, attended only parts of the three-hour service and had no formal role in the big day.

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who recently got engaged Receive their invitations To the May party – they’re still contemplating whether or not to make the 5,459-mile journey.


Harry and Meghan's children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, have yet to receive invitations to their grandfather's coronation - despite receiving their royal titles.
Harry and Meghan’s children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet, did not receive invitations to their grandfather’s coronation – despite receiving the royal title.
Alexi Lubomirsky/Duke and Dutch

If they leave, the exiled royals will face “cold shoulder” from senior members of the royal family, according to a report.

In January, Harry Obligingly declined to attend the event, saying “there is a lot to discuss” before he can make that decision.

“There’s a lot that can happen between now and then,” he said in an interview. “But the door is always open. The ball is in their court.”

See also  Khaled Khaled drops "God's act" presented. Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kanye, Dr. Dre, and more

3 min read

