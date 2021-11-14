Falconi Nair, an Indian businessman, is the founder of the Nykaa brand, Became the richest woman in India on Wednesday, after her cosmetic company’s shares multiplied on the first day she was listed on the stock exchange.

Nykaa, the only female-led Indian company worth over $ 1 billion, made its debut on the Mumbai Stock Exchange today, with its shares almost doubling in value, rising more than 90% to the end of today. From the market.

The successful start-up estimated the fortunes of the entrepreneur who owns half of Nykaa shares to nearly $ 7,000 million, making him the richest Indian entrepreneur in this country of 1,300 million people. Bloomberg Billionaires Code.

‘I started Nike at the age of 50 without any experience. I hope Nike’s trip will inspire each and every one of you to reach Nike in your life, ‘the businessman said in a statement to local media today.

Nykaa founder becomes India’s richest man, fantastic introduction! Congratulations Falguni Nair, you have made us women entrepreneurs so proud, ”wrote Indian billionaire and businessman Kiran Majumdar Shah on Twitter.

Founded in 2012, Nykaa is the largest e-commerce company for beauty products in India and has seen steady growth in recent years, especially in the face of epidemics that have forced the economy to shut down and stop trading.

Nykaa’s IPO comes amid public outcry in the hope of raising capital to expand, amid the growth of private Indian companies.

India has many of the richest people in the world, such as businessman Mukesh Ambani, who ranks 11th in the same index with $ 96.3 billion, or businessman Gautam Adani ($ 13 billion) worth $ 84 billion. EFE