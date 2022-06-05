June 6, 2022

Great Indian Mutiny

The return of GoldenEye 007 may be near

Jack Kimmons June 6, 2022 2 min read
Photo: EON/MGM

Rare’s 1997 Nintendo 64 Edition Golden eyes 007 It is one of the greatest video games of all time. The Xbox 360 version leaked last yearAnd since then, there have been persistent rumors about this classic shooter returning in some form or form.

Now, before next week Xbox and Bethesda Games GalleryTitle achievements are featured on the official Xbox website. As described by our sister site Pure Xbox:

“Each achievement is also accompanied by a screenshot from the game, and it seems to show that its graphics are very similar to the original N64 version, with the character models looking very full and particularly low quality.”

Additionally, rare employees have been spotted playing the game on Xbox. This discovery comes across real achievements A site known to track Xbox achievements activity.

Rare engineer James Thomas (who goes along with Gamertag ‘BIGsheep’) appears to be the one caught unlocking achievements (repeatedly). Thomas previously worked on N64 ports for rare re He was seen six months ago making breakthroughs in this yet-to-be-announced release.

Although GoldenEye 007 was It is rumored to arrive early this yearIt is believed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may have resulted in a possible delay. Also keep track of these updates from discovery GoldenEye 007 is no longer banned in Germanywhich also led to speculation about the possibility of a re-release.

Of course, the big question on the Nintendo front is will this game come to the Switch? Still there some Discussing what exactly this new version could be, which may determine the platforms on which it is made available.

If we receive any updates, we will let you know.

