The restoration of the popular Blade Runner has been attributed by fans to the controversial Enhanced Edition add-on

Modernization: GOG has defended the delisting of the fan-created ScummVM version of Blade Runner in favor of a controversial new enhanced version.

A statement from GOG to Eurogamer notes: “By purchasing the title on GOG, you will get two copies of the game, the new and the original, at the same price as before.

“The original now-deleted version is included with the purchase of Blade Runner Enhanced Edition not as an add-on, but appears in the GOG library as a separate game – and both versions will continue to be fully supported. This way GOG users can choose which game version they want to play.”

“The decision to treat the release on GOG in this way, while we feel it offers the most value to fans of this game, was made with input from multiple parties.”

Original story:Its Nightdive Studios Released the enhanced version of Blade Runner In the GOG Store, replacing the fan-created version of ScummVM in the process.

This improved version has been coming for a long time, like Previously mentionedincluding “Reconstruction and Editing of Original Westwood VQA Videos”.

However, it has replaced a fan-created version that is now only available as an add-on, which means it’s impossible to access it without first purchasing the Nightdive Studios edition.

ScummVM is a fan-made program where a group of enthusiasts are working hard to update and restore the original 1997 adventure game adaptation of the sci-fi movie Ridley Scott.

Their version was already available on the GOG Store, but is now only listed as part of the Nightdive Studios Enhanced Edition.

ScummVM member Thomas Fach-Pedersen, aka madmoose, shared his disappointment on Twitter.

“Over a number of years, my friends and I have mirrored Westwood’s Blade Runner design for ScummVM, bringing the game to life and helping GOG put the game up for sale again. That’s why we asked and we only got the honor of working.”

Nightdive Studios has now released its ‘improved’ version. It is, by all accounts, ugly and buggy, and doesn’t offer any tangible advantages over ScummVM apart from the very poor console support. They forgot to attribute me to the translation we allowed them to use.

“Unfortunately, it is now no longer possible to purchase and run a digital copy of Blade Runner in ScummVM without sending money to Nightdive Studios. I am sorry to see GOG refer our free work to just an attachment on someone else’s paid product.”

Eurogamer’s sister site rock paper gun He published a detailed analysis of the new version, noting that it “looks 25 years old, hazy and unlike him”.

In response, fans of the game have posted negative reviews about the improved version on GOG site And recommend the ScummVM super version instead.

“What…? How is that possible? Look at the line! Look at the menus! Look at those blurry backgrounds! Look at the… I mean, my gosh! I can’t believe this is the finished product,” reads one comment.

He continues: “Please, don’t waste money and time on this ‘improved’ joke. Go back to the original with the ScummVM emulator.”

Another comment reads: “What an absolute disaster. The original is one of the greatest games ever, thanks mostly to the excellent atmosphere. This completely removes the atmosphere, making half of the original game. Absolute rubbish.”

is over steamWhere the Enhanced version is also available, the game has a “Mostly Negative” rating. “This is what the original game looks like when your eyes are full of tears in the rain,” quipped one reviewer.

Eurogamer has contacted GOG for comment.