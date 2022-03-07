The release date of the second season of Russian Doll is planned for April

time loop series russian doll It’s April back – but this time, instead of dying endlessly and re-living the same day, troubled Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and shy Alan (Charlie Barnett) stumble upon a time portal that takes them through ages and generations.

In the first season of russian dollNadia finds herself stuck in a time loop, dying over and over and back to the same moment in the same bathroom. In search of a way out of the loop, she finds Alan – also trapped in the time loop – and together the two try to figure out how to get back to reality. The end of season 1 It was a little vague: the two ended up in separate but parallel time episodes and had to figure out how to “rescue” the other, which culminated in a frantic parade but not necessarily a clear answer. But given that the new season is supposed to take place four years after the events of the first season, it looks like we’ll be wrapping up a bit.

russian doll It is executive produced by Leon and Leslie Hedland, with Leon as the showrunner this season. Joining Lyon and Barnett this season is Sharlto Copley (the authorities), Annie Murphy (Sheet Creek), and Caroline Michael Smith (Colony).

The second season of russian doll Netflix arrives on April 20th.