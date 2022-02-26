The Redsticks at least fell against India

The Spanish women’s full team has lost at least (2-1) in the first of two matches of the FIH Pro League against India at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar (Odisha, India) this weekend. .

Where in a game Ana Calvo made her goal debut and Mylen Garcia scored a century through the Redsticks, Spain soon took control of the game. The first instance since then will be born in the form of a penalty corner, executed without consequences.

An action combined with the cross of Belen Iglesias who could not find a finisher and the shot of Alejandro Torres-Quito who went high.

On the next occasion, already in the second set, the goal came. To brilliantly define and break the initial balance (0-1, min 18), a deep pass from Maria Lopez was taken by Marta Seguel.

The joy of the Spanish team did not last long as India equalized by a torch (1-1, 20 minutes) in the ensuing action.

Despite the blow, Adrian Lock easily reached the opposite area. A new corner penalty, a shot from Lucia Jimenez hit the post and another shot from Patricia Alvarez went just wide of the Asian goal, changing the course of the half.

Halfway through, Jannek Scobman’s men tried to be more ambitious, but were well defended by their defense at all times, without creating danger at the Spanish goal.

In the last 15 minutes, Lucia Jimenez was able to score with a shot that fell on the body of the local goalkeeper. Neha, who did it right, converted the score using an unfortunate game (2-1, 52 minutes).

The two teams will meet again on the same stage this Sunday.